EA Sports FC 25 Leak Reveals Potential New Icons and Heroes

Developer Electronic Arts recently revealed EA Sports FC 25, giving fans their first look at this year’s iteration of the long-running series. The team showed off Career Mode and Ultimate Team updates and gave us our first look at Rush gameplay. At a preview event, we went hands-on with the latter and came away impressed with the more social take on traditional soccer, though it’s impossible to say how well it will catch on until EA Sports FC 25 is widely available. Now that so much information is out in the wild, leakers have started to reveal several upcoming features that the developer didn’t share in the initial barrage of info. That includes the list of new Icons and Heroes that might be coming to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

These leaks come from Fut Scoreboard on Twitter. While you’ll want to take this with a massive grain of salt, Fut Scoreboard has become one of the go-to names for leakers in EA FC. It’s also worth noting that the list provided by the leaker is only a list of the players currently being tested for EA FC 25. Some of these names may be left on the cutting room floor once the full release hits. That said, here are the names currently being tested as new Icons and Heroes for EA Sports FC 25:

Icons

Gianluigi Buffon – Italy

Julie Foudy – USA

Gareth Bale – Wales

Marinette Pichon – France

Heroes

Eden Hazard – Premier League

Jaap Stam – Premier League

Maicon – Serie A

Guti – LaLiga

Marek Hamsik – Serie A

Blaise Matuidi – Ligue 1

Ze Roberto – Bundesliga

Jamie Carragher – Premier League

Jakub Błaszczykowski – Bundesliga





Again, these are only the names that the leaker claims are being tested for EA Sports FC 25. Some of them might not see the light of day this year. However, we do know that Buffon is on the cover of EA FC 25‘s Ultimate Edition cover, which makes his inclusion seem much more likely. Either way, EA recently confirmed that fans will hear more about Ultimate Team next month, so expect to see the new Icons and Heroes confirmed around then. We will update the list above as more names are added.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Fut Scoreboard has claimed several fan favorites aren’t currently in testing. The list of players EA is skipping for EA FC 25 are Arjen Robbin, Francesco Totti, Sergio Aguero, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Villa, Adriano, and Toni Kroos. Those players might make it into a future version of EA FC, but fans will seemingly have to wait until at least EA FC 26.

EA Sports FC 25 launches on September 27th for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you preorder the Ultimate Edition you can jump in a few days early on September 20th.