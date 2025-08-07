EA Sports FC 25 Futties Team 5: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 is finishing up its fourth week of Futties, but the fan-favorite event in Ultimate Team isn’t quite over. Last week featured modern stars like Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati, and Heung-Min Son alongside Icons and Heroes like Ruud Gullit, Thierry Henry, and Sol Campbell. Leaks have started to drop about the fifth team, and it’s going to be a big week for fans of the Premier League. Here’s the full leaked list and the promo’s release date.

EA FC 25 Futties Team 5 Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter account FUT Scoreboard. Scoreboard isn’t traditionally a big promo leaker, but has had several successful leaks over the last year. Additionally, larger accounts, such as FUT Sheriff, are retweeting the information, seemingly lending credibility to the report.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Futties Team 5 Players

Icon Andrea Pirlo – Italy

Icon Franz Beckenbauer – Germany

Icon Gareth Bale – Wales

Icon Roberto Carlos – Brazil

Icon Zico – Brazil

Icon Peter Schmeichel – Denmark

Icon Frank Rijkaard – Netherlands

Icon Ashley Cole – Englands

Hero Rudi Voller – Bundesliga

Hero Fernando Morientes – La Liga

Mo Salah – Liverpool

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Desire Doue – PSG

John Stones – Manchester City

Thibault Courtois – Real Madrid

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter Milan

Ivan Toney – Al Ahli

Kenny Lala – Brestois

Esther – NJ/NY Gotham

Toni Payne – Everton

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that Futties will introduce many more players beyond these via Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. Last week alone, we received SBCs for top-tier players like Ferenc Puskas, Wayne Rooney, and Kobbie Mainoo

On top of that, we’ll get another re-release of previous promo cards. That said, the third week of Futties was a repeat of the second week for the re-release, so we might not see any new players added to the mix. Either way, top-end fodder should be easy to come by.

When Does Futties Team 5 Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, Futties Team 5 will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on August 8th at 1:00 PM ET. Last week, we also learned that Futties will last at least five weeks, judging by new objectives in Ultimate Team.

Past that, it’s anyone’s guess what’s coming next. We’ll be well into August by the time the Futties promo ends, which means EA Sports FC 26 hype will be at a fever point. The game was officially revealed recently, and more deep dives are coming over the next few months. We may start to see FC 25 give players the chance to stack packs for next year’s version by completing challenges this year. That’s been the case the last few years, but we’ll have to wait for official word to be sure.