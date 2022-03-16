Elden Ring Sells Astonishing Amount Of Copies

An absurd amount of copies of Elden Ring have been sold, according to FromSoftware. It wasn’t exactly a secret that Elden Ring has been a gigantic commercial success, but exact figures have been held close to the chest up until now. It has been a perfect storm for Elden Ring, as its amazing reviews helped it become the 38th highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic. Its immense reception has surely helped it become unavoidable for more casual gamers, especially as it dominates the talk across social media and gaming platforms like Twitch. With that said, it’s hard to imagine Elden Ring would’ve been successful as it has been.

A new press release from FromSoftware reveals Elden Ring has sold over 12 million copies worldwide in less than a month. Despite the game’s incredible difficulty, FromSoftware managed to turn this into a mega-hit for mainstream audiences. The Souls genre has previously been rather niche due to its difficulty, but it seems the choice to pivot to an open-world setting combined with the positive reception has allowed it to become a huge success. Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad noted it took up until Dark Souls 3 for the Dark Souls series to amass 12 million copies sold, helping further exemplify Elden Ring‘s achievement. You can read a statement from game director Hidetaka Miyazaki below.

“It’s astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring. I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team. Elden Ring is based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin. We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support.”

It seems like Elden Ring has made a tremendous impact and will likely not only spawn follow-ups from FromSoftware, but likely competitors as well. Whether anyone can top Elden Ring remains to be seen, but it will likely lead to lots of money for everyone involved.

