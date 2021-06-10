Elden Ring Fans are Pumped Following the Game's Trailer Reveal
Today's Summer Game Fest Kickoff event concluded with a gameplay reveal for Elden Ring, the long-awaited collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. The game isn't set to release until next January, but the trailer has already taken the internet by storm! Fans seem quite excited by what's been shown so far, with some even going so far as to declare it 2022's Game of the Year! Of course, we'll have to wait and see if the game actually lives up to the hype, but it's hard to deny just how good the title looks so far. Hopefully we'll get to see a lot more in the coming months!
Are you looking forward to Elden Ring? What did you think of today's trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Elden Ring!
Might be a bit early to make that call...
prevnext
GOTY candidate already #EldenRing— GEL CREED (@GelCreed) June 10, 2021
...but a lot of people seem to feel that way!
prevnext
now normally i don't get caught up in hype. however, elden ring will be the greatest game ever made and if you disagree you're either wrong or lying— George Stewart-Walkling (@gswakelyn) June 10, 2021
Gamers are ready to put down cash right now.
prevnext
I don't need more from Elden Ring its a must buy from the aesthetics and art style— راشد (@rashedmhm) June 10, 2021
It was a dang nice trailer.
prevnext
Elden Ring looks sick as hell— ceo of twinks🐴 (@johnnyhoestar) June 10, 2021
That January release date is pretty exciting!
prevnext
Oh man, I NEED Elden Ring! Happy to see it's coming out in just a few months.— 🌺 Zig (@Zig_von_Katz) June 10, 2021
The world is healing.
prevnext
Elden ring finally getting a trailer is my depression cure— Useless poet (@BDblackmetal) June 10, 2021
That's a bold strategy!
prevnext
Sigh, I'm going to spend a looong time torn between looking at Elden ring info because it looks sweet and trying to avoid it to save my bank account.— 30 Jade Crowned Mammoths (@30Crowned) June 10, 2021
Fortunately, there's always current-gen.
prev
Istg if I miss the Elden Ring release bc I still can’t get my hands on a PS5 I am goin to throw a tantrum— Jakey🌻 (@jakeycooly) June 10, 2021