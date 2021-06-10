Elden Ring Fans are Pumped Following the Game's Trailer Reveal

Today's Summer Game Fest Kickoff event concluded with a gameplay reveal for Elden Ring, the long-awaited collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. The game isn't set to release until next January, but the trailer has already taken the internet by storm! Fans seem quite excited by what's been shown so far, with some even going so far as to declare it 2022's Game of the Year! Of course, we'll have to wait and see if the game actually lives up to the hype, but it's hard to deny just how good the title looks so far. Hopefully we'll get to see a lot more in the coming months!

Are you looking forward to Elden Ring? What did you think of today's trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

