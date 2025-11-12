Elden Ring Nightreign DLC Announced, Adds New Bosses and Playable Characters

Elden Ring Nightreign‘s reign isn’t stopping anytime soon, as FromSoftware revealed more about the previously promised expansion for its 2025 roguelike spin-off. This DLC, titled The Forsaken Hollows, adds new playable characters and bosses and is set to come out before the end of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As revealed during PlayStation’s Japan-centric State of Play, The Forsaken Hollows‘ release date is rather soon, too. It will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 4th for $14.99. FromSoftware didn’t reveal much, but it took to its own site and the PlayStation Blog to spill a few crumbs of additional details.

Its two new playable heroes are the Scholar and Undertaker. The Scholar is positioned as an arcane-centric character and can “[gain] incredible advantages through battlefield observation,” which was not explained. The Undertaker specializes in strength and faith and can “[send] enemies to the afterlife with ruthless efficiency.”

The Forsaken Hollows will also feature two new bosses and formidable foes called Abominations. While not much is known about these bosses, the trailer has shots of Knight Artorias, a boss from the original Dark Souls. There will also be a new Shifting Earth (the game’s term for biomes) that will “[stretch] deep beneath Limveld” and be filled with crystals. Again, FromSoftware was rather vague about the new area.

Elden Ring Nightreign‘s The Forsaken Hollows Trailer Has Plenty of Gameplay

Play video

The gameplay trailer filled in some of the details that were otherwise missing in FromSoftware’s more official press releases. It shows the two additional playable characters in action and a handful of glimpses at the new biome.

It was clear Nightreign was going to have some DLC announcement sooner rather than later. Kadokawa Corporation, FromSoftware’s parent company, announced in a recent earnings report that Nightreign‘s DLC was going to launch within FY2025, which ends in March 2026.

It has been known for some time that Nightreign was going to get an expansion, so The Forsaken Hollows‘ existence isn’t a surprise, either. The Deluxe Edition noted that DLC would come out by Q4 2025. Details other than that were scarce.

Those who have that Deluxe Edition or the physical Collector’s Edition will get The Forsaken Hollows at no additional cost. The upgrade pack for the Deluxe Edition has also been replaced with the Forsaken Hollows store page, causing FromSoftware to warn players to “be wary of making duplicate purchases.” Essentially, players shouldn’t be fooled by the new face on the same store page.

Nightreign has gotten a ton of support since its launch in May. It has received a harder difficulty, changes to bosses, duo expeditions, and a slew of regular updates. It is unclear what support for Nightreign will look like after The Forsaken Hollows drops.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!