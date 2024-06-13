Elden Ring Video Brings You Up to Speed Before the DLC Drops

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's release date is nearly upon us, and fans are incredibly excited to jump in on the DLC to one of 2022's most beloved games. However, it's been a few years since players dove into the Lands Between, so you might need a refresher course on everything that happened during the original game. Fortunately, the developers at FromSoftware have dropped a brand-new story trailer, giving players a rundown on what they need to know before starting Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree when it launches later this month.

Elden Ring "The Journey So Far" Trailer

The new Elden Ring trailer includes a preamble explaining how the Lands Between got into the state players' first encounter during the game. Then, it quickly runs through many NPCs and bosses that players might encounter during their playthrough. Of course, some of these characters are optional, so you may have missed them in your playthrough. That said, it certainly does a great job of table-setting what's happened leading up to the Shadow of the Erdtree. The trailer ends with a final flourish, showing off some of the new content players will discover as they play through the upcoming expansion.

It is important to note that you can't use this video to get up to speed and skip straight to the DLC. Remember, to even start Shadow of the Erdtree, players need to take down Mohg, an optional boss in the main game. From looking at trophy and achievement data, it's apparent that the majority of the players haven't done so yet, meaning they won't be able to hop directly into the DLC when it launches. Luckily, you do have about a week before Erdtree officially launches, so you should be able to take him down before it gets here. Plus, FromSoft might change course sometime after release and let players jump in even if they haven't taken the trip to Mohgwyn Palace.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launches on June 21st and includes a ton of new content. As the game's only DLC, FromSoft is packing everything it can into Erdtree, meaning players will have a massive new landmass to explore and plenty of action-packed bosses to take down. Plus, you'll finally be able to fight a dragon with your fist. Who doesn't want to try that out?