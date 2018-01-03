Elder Scrolls Online: New Mounts, Costumes, Pets, Polymorphs, And More

A new year, new items in the Elder Scrolls Online Crown Store. As I myself have recently gotten back into the MMORPG that is set 1000 years before the events of Skyrim, it’s always fun to see what else is new for the game to better customise your experience. The team behind the expansive online game has released their first update of 2018, and it will make those hardcore RPGers (hi) very happy.

New mounts, costumes, polymorphs, and more are all included. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the Crown Store Below:

“We’re welcoming the New Year with a unique collection of all-new Crown Store offerings. This month, you can look forward to a new mount and pet, a new emotes pack, and plenty of fashionable options to refresh your look for the New Year. Check out the latest offerings, and watch for future Crown Store previews at the beginning of each month!”

Costumes:

Jarl’s Deluxe Moot Regalia

“Someday East and West Skyrim will be reunited and the Jarls will gather in a Moot to select a new High King,” says Jork, the Tailor-Thane of Windhelm. “But that day may be a long time coming, so you might as well wear this noble outfit now!”

The Jarl’s Deluxe Moot Regalia costume will be available on all platforms starting on January 4.

Egg-Sister Bias-Cut Casual Wear

“Simple yet stylish, most advantageous for displaying one’s tattoos and markings,” says Jaxa-Kel, who found these designs by her relative, the elusive Hermit, at a clothiers’ bench near some Barsaebic ruins in Shadowfen.

The Egg-Sister Bias-Cut Casual Wear costume will be available on all platforms starting on January 18.

Lizardly Four-Fabric Skirt Set

“The Hermit presents the latest in silky swamp chic,” says Jaxa-Kel, “combining flax, feathers, alit-scales, and spun dank-cotton in contrasting layers of chevrons and lightning. So lizardly!”

The Lizardly Four-Fabric Skirt Set costume will be available on all platforms starting on January 18.

Emotes:

Players can now play with or against each other using this emote pack! “All right, Soul Gem beats Clippers, Clippers beat Parchment, Parchment beats Soul Gem. Ready? Go!”

The Soul Gem, Parchment, Clippers Emote Pack will be available on all platforms starting on January 25

Mounts:

Programmed for obedience and fabricated for endurance, these synthetic Nix-Ox Steeds are the perfect mounts for ranging out from the Brass Fortress across the dangerous Radius. Taking it to the World Above? Keep it well lubricated and it’ll carry you anywhere!

The Nix-Ox Fabricant Steed will be available for a limited time on all platforms from January 11 to January 15

Pets:

Even for the elusive Senche-Leopard, the Spotted Snow is a rare variety. Despite its frosty-looking fur, this adorable companion makes for a great cuddle buddy during long winter nights. Mind the claws!

The Spotted Snow Senche-Leopard pet will be available on all platforms starting on January

Polymorphs:

Feeling grim and dark? Pay homage to Nocturnal the Night Mistress by assuming the appearance of her horrific half-bird servant!

The Wraith of Crows Polymorph will be available for a limited time on all platforms from January 25 to January 29.

Style Parlor:

Do you stand tall and proud, adventurer? Then so should your hair! Add an extra foot to your height with The Standing Wave, the hairdo that’s sweeping the Fighters Guild.

The Standing Wave hairstyle will be available on all platforms starting on January 4.