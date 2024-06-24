Epic Games Confirms When Fortnite Will Bring Back Jack Sparrow

Recently, Fortnite developer Epic Games accidentally made the Jack Sparrow skin from Pirates of the Caribbean available well ahead of schedule. Because of that, only some players were able to get in and unlock him quickly, leading to a situation where players were very confused about what was actually happening. Fortunately, Epic took to Twitter recently to explain the situation and provide players with a timetable for the new Pirates of the Caribbean content. Essentially, anyone who already has the skin gets to keep it, while everyone else is stuck waiting until the official Pirates of the Caribbean drop in Fortnite launches on July 19th.

The official explanation from the Fortnite Status Twitter account says, "For players who purchased the Cursed Sails Pass ahead of its intended release on July 19, please note you are currently unable to progress the Pass until the start of the event, but will retain your Jack Sparrow outfit in the meantime." So, if you bought the Cursed Sails Pass, you'll need to wait until next month before you can earn everything. If you missed the window to pick up the pass early, you'll have to wait until the 19th before it becomes available again.

That's not overly surprising news. After all, this is Epic's mistake. The developers don't want to punish their playerbase for something they did wrong. Epic has also announced that anyone who bought the pass and doesn't want to wait until the 19th to continue leveling up, can contact support and get a refund. However, if you already dropped money on the pass, you might as well wait it out at this point since the rewards are unlikely to change when July 19th hits.

The one good thing from this update is that we now know the official date for the Pirates of the Caribbean drop. Epic often teases new collaborations well ahead of time, but usually not this far out. Knowing that Jack Sparrow and his crew are dropping in July means players can plan out their purchases a little better. Hopefully, this is only the start of big crossovers coming later this year. Rumors claim that the next season will be Marvel-themed and potentially bring back Galactus while adding the Fantastic Four. If that turns out to be true, Fortnite is ending the summer with a bang.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.