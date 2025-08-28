PC Game 100% Free on Steam for 24 Hours

In addition to a new #1 game, Steam now has a new free game. This new free Steam game is the first on the Valve storefront since the beginning of this month, and it is only available for 24 hours, with the deal specifically set to expire on August 29. Until then though, all PC users can save $14.99 on the Steam game, which has never been made free before this promotion.

The free Steam game in question is called Dead in Bermuda, a survival management game with both RPG elements and adventure elements. It was released back in 2015 by developer Ishtar Games, who also published the game. For those that do not recognize either of these names, the latter is the studio also responsible for 2023’s Lakeburg Legacies, 2023’s The Last Spell, and 2018’s Dead in Vinland. Dead in Bermuda was obviously its first release, and a decent debut at that, as evident by the Steam game’s 71 percent approval rating across 333 user reviews.

About the Game:

For those unfamiliar with Dead in Bermuda, but who are interested in knowing more because it is now free on Steam, it is a survival management game where players lead a crew of eight survivors after a plane crash on a mysterious island. The mission is to keep the survivors alive and solve a mystery involving a “ancient atlantean prophecy.” To do this, you will assign your survivors tasks, who in turn will develop different survival skills. In addition to this, you will will research and craft new items to improve your camp and explore the island for resources to fuel your camp. Steam user reviews notably praise the game’s presentation and concept, however, the gameplay loops is often described as being obtuse and unbalanced. Meanwhile, Steam user reviews also reveal the PC game is about 10 hours long from start to finish, with minimal replayability.

Steam Deck Compatibility

Those on Steam Deck interested in checking out this free Steam game may run into issues or may not. We do not know because Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” Meanwhile, there are an insufficient number of user reviews that mention Steam Deck to drawn any conclusions this way. That said, there is no harm in finding out because the PC game is free. And if isn’t compatible with Steam Deck, the good news is there are plenty of other new Steam Deck games to check out.

That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out this new free Steam game or skipping it in favor of playing something else?