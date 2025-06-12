Epic Games Store Giving Away Critically Acclaimed Game for Free

Epic Games Store continues to give users great games for free. At the tail end of May, the digital storefront gave players the award-winning Limbo and underrated first-person shooter Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Last week, users were treated to the cute 2D adventure game Ogu and the Secret Forest, and the 2021 Game of the Year contender Deathloop. This week, players are treated to another critically acclaimed game, which can be claimed right now.

Although this week’s EGS offering is only one free game, it is one that is definitely worth claiming. It is Two Point Hospital, the goofy hospital builder and management simulation game by developer Two Point Studios and publisher Sega. To claim the free game, users will have to visit the game’s store page and press the “Get” option on the right side of the screen. Players interested in the offer will want to act fast, as it can only be redeemed until June 19th at 10:59 A.M. ET. Once the offer is gone, it will be replaced with another free game.

On EGS, Two Point Hospital typically costs $29.99, so players redeeming this offer are saving a good chunk of cash, especially if they were planning on purchasing the game anyway. For players who end up loving their experience with the game, there is a ton of DLC that expands on the already solid experience.

When Two Point Hospital launched back in 2018, it was received well. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it garnered an average score of 83 across 55 critic reviews. It also holds a “Very Positive” status for its user reviews on Steam.

Two Point Hospital was nominated for several awards as well, including PC Game of the Year at the 2018 Golden Joystick Awards, Best Strategy Game at the 2018 Game Critics Awards, and Game of the Year at the 2019 Develop: Star Awards. It won Best Original IP at the Develop: Star Awards.

Here is a description of the acclaimed hospital simulator, Two Point Hospital:

Two Point Hospital

Synopsis: “Build up a hospital from nothing to a masterpiece as you design the most beautiful – or functional – healthcare operation in the whole of Two Point County.

“Optimise your hospital design to increase patient (and cash) flow, arranging corridors, rooms and waiting areas to your exact specifications. Expand your hospital to multiple buildings as you look to get as many patients through the door as possible.”

Although Two Point Hospital just became EGS’s free game of the week, players can already look forward to next week’s free offerings. As listed on the digital storefront, The Operator will be available for no additional cost beginning on June 19th.

Make sure to check back for more EGS news and updates here. Also, let us know your thoughts on this week’s free EGS game in the comments section below.