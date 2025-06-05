New Epic Games Store Free Game Is One of the Best of 2021

The Epic Games Store continues to bring another helping of free games for users of the digital video game marketplace. As noted from last week’s offerings, it has been known that gamers would be able to redeem another two video games this week. Anyone interested simply needs to visit each game’s store pages and claim their free goodies by June 12th at 11 A.M. ET. Once that time is gone, these games are replaced with another free game.

EGS has been on a roll lately with its free games, and this week is no different. The first Ogu and the Secret Forest, a 2D adventure game developed by Sinkhole Studio and Moonlab Studio. Normally priced at $24.99, this game currently has a “very positive” user rating on Steam. So, although it may not be as known as the second game, it may be one worth checking out for 2D adventure game fans.

The second free EGS game is Arkane Studios’ critically acclaimed first-person shooter, Deathloop. The award-winning game is typically priced at $59.99 and is one of the best games the digital storefront has offered for free. When Deathloop launched back in 2021, it garnered favorable reviews. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it received an average score of 88 across 109 critic reviews. In our review, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5.

“Even though it might have a lot of common DNA with what Arkane has done before, the sheer amount of style and inventiveness that can be found in Deathloop makes it stand out greatly in a crowded video game market,” reads the review. “If you’re looking for something completely different compared to everything else that has released this year, Deathloop is absolutely worth getting lost in.”

Overall, EGS users are saving quite a bit of cash by redeeming these two free games. In total, buying Deathloop and Ogu and the Secret Forest would cost $84.98. This assumes that the player was thinking of purchasing both of these games before they were offered for free.

For those who are unfamiliar with this week’s free games, here is a description for both Ogu and the Secret Forest and Deathloop:

Ogu and the Secret Forest

Synopsis: “Explore the wonderful world with baby Ogu! ‘Ogu and the Secret Forest‘ is a 2D adventure game with hand-drawn characters and various types of puzzles. Befriend bouncy characters and defeat strange creatures to unravel the mystery of the charming world.”

Deathloop

Synopsis: “As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.”

Next week, the free offering is not a mystery. Starting on June 12, when these two offers go away, Two Point Hospital will be available to download for free until June 19.

What are your thoughts on this week’s free mystery games on EGS. Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below.