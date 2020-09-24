Epic Games Store Makes New Release Completely Free

✖

Like every Thursday before it, Epic Games has made another game 100 percent free via the Epic Games Store. As always, the freebie is available to all users. There's no subscription required or any catches. As long as you have an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing, you can download the game for free, keep it, and play it whenever you'd like. It's really that simple. The only requirement is you download the game before next Thursday. After this, there will be a new free game and the current one will return to its normal price.

For this week, Epic Games and the Epic Games Store have made RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition free. As you may know, the re-release of the classic 2004 game just released today via the PC and Nintendo Switch at the price point of $20. Not only has the game been enhanced for its re-release, but it bundles the game's two expansions.

"Build the park of a lifetime and rediscover the critically acclaimed rollercoaster simulation bestseller," reads an official pitch of the game. "Feel the thrill of a genre-defining classic, complete with two huge expansion packs."

In addition to making RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition free, Epic Games has revealed next week's free game: Pikuniku. For now, this is the only free game Epic Games has revealed for next week.

"Pikuniku is an absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems," reads an official pitch of the game. "Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure!"

