Epic Games Store Makes Popular Multiplayer Shooter Free to Begin 2025

The first weekly free game on the Epic Games Store for 2025 has today gone live and it happens to be a multiplayer shooter that has been quite a hit. For the past two weeks, Epic has been giving out free games on a daily basis, as this promotion is one that it always runs for the holidays. As such, EGS users were able to net themselves games like Sifu, Control, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and many others for no cost at all, saving hundreds of dollars in the process. Now, the Epic Store has returned to its cadence of giving out free PC games on a weekly rotation, but the first title it has chosen to hand out is again of a high quality.

From now, January 2nd, until 11:00am ET/8:00am PT on January 9th, Epic Games Store members can pick up Hell Let Loose for nothing. Originally released in 2021, Hell Let Loose is an online shooter set on the battlefields of World War II. While this might sound like a genre and era that has worn thin, Hell Let Loose has received a ton of praise for its focus on strategy and working together with teammates rather than having players simply attempt to get a big K/D ratio.

Arguably the best thing about Hell Let Loose going free is that it’s normally pretty pricey. While the game has been hit with plenty of sales over the years, it typically still retails for $49.99. As such, these are some of the best savings that Epic Store users have seen in weeks and very much warrants adding Hell Let Loose to your own digital library.

Hell Let Loose

Synopsis: “Join the chaos of war and be a part of the most iconic battles of the Eastern and Western Fronts, including Carentan, Omaha Beach, Stalingrad, Kursk and more. Hell Let Loose drops you into the action, where you will have to fight across fields, bridges, forests, towns and more war-torn environments! Lumbering tanks will be dominating the battlefield and crucial supply chains fuelling the frontlines, you are essential to the colossal, combined arms warfare.