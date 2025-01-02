Epic Games Store Makes Popular Multiplayer Shooter Free to Begin 2025

The first weekly free game on the Epic Games Store for 2025 has today gone live and it happens to be a multiplayer shooter that has been quite a hit. For the past two weeks, Epic has been giving out free games on a daily basis, as this promotion is one that it always runs for the holidays. As such, EGS users were able to net themselves games like Sifu, Control, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and many others for no cost at all, saving hundreds of dollars in the process. Now, the Epic Store has returned to its cadence of giving out free PC games on a weekly rotation, but the first title it has chosen to hand out is again of a high quality.
From now, January 2nd, until 11:00am ET/8:00am PT on January 9th, Epic Games Store members can pick up Hell Let Loose for nothing. Originally released in 2021, Hell Let Loose is an online shooter set on the battlefields of World War II. While this might sound like a genre and era that has worn thin, Hell Let Loose has received a ton of praise for its focus on strategy and working together with teammates rather than having players simply attempt to get a big K/D ratio.
Arguably the best thing about Hell Let Loose going free is that it’s normally pretty pricey. While the game has been hit with plenty of sales over the years, it typically still retails for $49.99. As such, these are some of the best savings that Epic Store users have seen in weeks and very much warrants adding Hell Let Loose to your own digital library.
Synopsis: “Join the chaos of war and be a part of the most iconic battles of the Eastern and Western Fronts, including Carentan, Omaha Beach, Stalingrad, Kursk and more. Hell Let Loose drops you into the action, where you will have to fight across fields, bridges, forests, towns and more war-torn environments! Lumbering tanks will be dominating the battlefield and crucial supply chains fuelling the frontlines, you are essential to the colossal, combined arms warfare.
- An Epic Theatre of War: Take to the battlefield in this squad-based, 50v50 multiplayer game, and choose one of our 14 roles available within the Command, Infantry, Recon and Armour unit types. Play as an Officer, Spotter, Medic, Tank Commander and more, to experience every aspect of World War II combat. Each role is equipped with different historical weapons, vehicles, and equipment that are intricately detailed, bringing the realism to the brutal and bloody warfare. Unit focussed gameplay is crucial and when done well can command the tide of battle.
- Hardcore Gameplay: The combat takes place across huge, to-scale maps, recreated by utilising aerial and satellite imagery of real battle locations in stunning detail using Unreal Engine 4. These realistic battlefields are divided up into large capture sectors allowing emergent and constantly unique gameplay to evolve between the two forces of fifty players. Work as a team and make continual large scale, tactical decisions as to where to attack or defend.
- Fight Together – Win Together: Hell Let Loose is not about kill to death ratios – teamwork is central to gameplay. Communication is essential. Players work together beneath the leadership of Officers and their Commander to take strategic targets on the battlefield and dominate the opposition. In Hell let loose, it’s always better to tackle things as a team. If you think you can handle the chaos of war, we’ll see you on the frontlines!
- Unique Meta Game: Manage resources and supplies to call in support, bombing runs, new vehicles, strafing runs and to reinforce strong-points or flank enemies. When a sector is captured, it will generate one of three resources for your team, creating a complex game that will influence your team’s march to victory. Strategy is key to success.”