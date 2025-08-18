New F1 25 Update Goes Live, Patch Notes Revealed

F1 25 has dropped patch 1.11, which aims to address several “community-raised issues” and also hints at improvements and enhancements to AI coming to the game in the future. The patch was released today at 6:00 a.m. EST /3:00 a.m. PST and provided adjustments to vehicles, multiplayer, the UI, and more. It also added new content for Season 2.

The patch changes for this latest game version were built upon a thread of community-raised issues that players can report and track the progress of. Reported issues are given a status update when they are either resolved or added in future patches. Along with the patch notes, EA announced that enhancements to AI-controlled vehicles would be coming to the game in mid-September as part of Season 3.

Players had previously complained of issues with AI acceleration and out-of-corner traction, as well as computer-controlled wet-weather performance, which broke the immersion of the game for some players. A previous patch, 1.06, had aimed to address problems with players competing against the AI in wet weather conditions, but it seems, based on plans, that this wasn’t enough to completely solve the problem.

If you are a dedicated F1 25 player, be sure to read the new patch notes, courtesy of EA, below, and let us know how well the development team did with this latest update. Are you hopeful that promised AI changes will resolve the majority of issues with computer-controlled vehicles by Season 3?

Highlights

Fixed an issue at Monaco which was preventing the two pitstop rule from being enforced correctly

Track Limit rules in Time Trial have been tightened to reduce the instances of minor infractions going unpunished

Season Two Content

Scenario Event: Sprint Race Revisited #2 – Miami 2025 (Aug 20 – Sep 17)

Vehicles

Fixed an issue where brake & wet weather lights were not visible when Path Tracing was turned on (PC only)

APXGP cars now use the correct Mercedes engine audio in all game modes

Added DRS Indicator light to the steering wheel of the APXGP cars

Fixed an issue where a fully damaged Red Bull front wing would not visually appear fully damaged

Career

Made improvements to the balancing of some Facility Upgrades in My Team career

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue in multiplayer lobbies where if the host switches car category the Select Livery tab may not appear for others in the lobby

Peripherals (Wheels/Controllers)

Added support for the Turtle Beach VelocityOne™ Race KD3 Racing Wheel & Pedals, Turtle Beach VelocityOne™ F-RX Formula Wheel & Turtle Beach Racer Wireless Racing Wheel

Audio

Fixed an issue where the Engineer could tell you the wrong name for another driver entering the pits

UI

Moved “Time Remaining” below the “Best”, “Previous” and “Delta” UI elements during Qualifying Sessions. These elements can also now be moved in the OSD customisation menu

Miscellaneous