Fall Guys Adding Feature Players Have Been Begging For Since Launch

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has revealed the PS4 and PC game is finally adding a feature players have been begging for. More specifically, today the game's official Twitter account revealed that a new hotfix is early next week, and ahead of its release, the account decided to preview its biggest changes and improvements. And in the process, it revealed that with the update, party members will show up first while in spectator mode.

Currently, whenever you enter spectator mode, it goes to a random player, which means you have to manually search for those in your party if you want to watch them. It's a very tedious process and a major design flaw players have been complaining about since launch back in August.

In addition to this, the hotfix will update Jump Showdown and Hex-a-Gone, and address disconnection issues during the countdown phases. Below, you can check out everything highlighted about the hotfix:

Hotfix:

Party members show first in spectator mode!!!

Jump Showdown speed issues have been fixed

Hex-A-Gone VFX clarity improvements

We've redone the floor colors on Hex-A-Gone

Improved the performance issues in Hex-A-Gone which were causing a few FPS drops

We've fixed an issue where players would be disconnected during the countdown phase - Should hopefully reduce disconnections!

In addition to this, there are also two new challenges to the game releasing tomorrow. More specifically, starting tomorrow, there will be a higher probability that Medieval rounds turn up while the probability of Nicknames and Nameplates in the regular store section will be reduced.

Season 2 Changes Coming October 16:

Higher probability of the Medieval rounds turning up!

Lower probability of Nicknames and Nameplates in the regular store section!

Fall Guys is available via the PS4 and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, or any other platform.

