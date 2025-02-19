Fallout 76’s Most Popular Event Is Back for 2 Weeks

Bethesda’s live-service open-world action RPG Fallout 76 has brought tons of content to its large player base since it launched in 2018. There have been numerous updates adding bits of lore to Fallout’s ever-growing story, new characters to meet, and areas of the Wasteland to explore. Sometimes, there are even limited-time events that come around once a year bringing new public events to play alongside fellow Wastelanders, as well as new themed rewards to earn. This includes Fasnacht, which is currently being celebrated as we speak.

Bethesda announced the Fasnacht festivities are held between February 18th and March 4th in the town of Helvetia. The event is traditionally a celebration right before lent begins, and acts as a time for people to indulge themselves beforehand. Specifically in Fallout 76, players will indulge themselves by completing the Fasnacht public event which is held at the top of the hour, every hour. This can be started by talking to the Mister Handy in charge of the event, also known as the Master of Ceremonies. Alongside other players, tasks will be assigned by the Protectrons so the parade can begin. Once five robots are good to go, everyone will act as security for the bots.

Partaking in the Fallout 76 Fasnacht event does have its benefits. Completing the event will earn players the “Masked” prefix for the character title, the chance to earn the “Glowing” prefix, and some other cosmetic awards. Specifically, there are three new Glowing Fasnacht masks added to the game in the form of a Big Foot, Jackalop, and Veggie Man mask. Additionally, there are several flower and plant box decorations to unlock for C.A.M.P.s including the Rhododendron Flower Boxes, Soot Flower Boxes, Aster Boxes, Mutated Fern Boxes, and Ash Rose Boxes. Every single one of these flower boxes also comes in a Flowering version which features the added flair of butterflies to the blossoming plants.

Fallout 76 recently released its first update of 2025 with an extensive list of improvements made to the long-running open-world action RPG. Implemented across all platforms, update version 1.7.17.9 clocked in at roughly 15GB, and brought some big changes to C.A.M.P., and fixed various bugs for specific quests and weapons. Despite the large download size, not much new content was added with that specific update.

2025 is set to be a fairly big year for Fallout 76. During the Xbox Games Showcase last year, Bethesda announced players will have the ability to play as a ghoul in the game. A specific date for the feature has yet to be revealed, but is expected to arrive in “early 2025.” Additionally, a surprisingly absent gameplay mechanic will be added to Fallout 76 in the near future in the form of fishing. When the feature does come to the game, it will be added as a quest which will bring players to a merchant that will sell them everything they need to start catching fish in Appalachia.

