Fantasy Life i Reveals New Free Code & Players Think It’s Also an Update Teaser

Since its full launch on May 21st, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has sold an impressive 500K+ copies so far. Gamers are loving the fantasy RPG with cozy elements, and it shows. To celebrate the milestone, developer Level 5 has revealed another free code to redeem in-game for special rewards. And the theme of this particular set of gifts has players debating whether the developer is laying the foundation for a major feature coming to Fantasy Life i in future updates.

Players can currently redeem three different free codes in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time by heading to the gift menu in-game. The earliest codes, which you can catch up on in our gift redemption guide, mainly focused on helpful in-game items like HP and stamina potions. However, this latest set of free code items in Fantasy Life i looks a bit different. The code was shared via the @FantasyLife_EN account on X, along with a list of the latest free rewards:

New Gift Code Revealed!

A little thank you to all our players.



A5C9X7VR



To celebrate 500k copies sold, we're giving away some festive items like the Diamond Ring and Corsage.



Wear them to mark the occasion or gift them to your companions.

Enjoy Fantasy Life your way!#FLi pic.twitter.com/fFbByFjRQj — FANTASY LIFE Series (@FANTASYLIFE_EN) May 26, 2025

As indicated in the original post from @FantasyLife_EN, when gamers head to the Fantasy Life i gift menu and redeem code A5C9X7VR, they will receive the following:

1 Diamond Ring

1 Great Lucky Bream

10 Sacks of Gold

1 Corsage

5 Courtship Fireworks

The purpose of the sacks of gold and lucky bream is clear enough, but it’s the remaining items in this free reward bundle that are raising player eyebrows.

The Diamond Ring, Corsage, and Courtship Fireworks all have a distinctly romantic theme to them. However, Fantasy Life i doesn’t currently offer romance options. This leaves many fans wondering at the purpose of these love-themed items. Since we already know that Level 5 is working on at least one free DLC update for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, gamers have their tin foil hats on about this latest gift.

The love theme of this new Fantasy Life i code has many speculating that dating/marriage options are headed to the game. After all, a Diamond Ring is closely associated with engagement rings, and corsages are often worn on dates. And let’s not forget the “Courtship” description for those fireworks, which don’t yet have any clear in-game purpose.

The “Update the World” DLC is already in the works, and we don’t yet have all of the details for the new content coming to Fantasy Life i with the update. There’s a new recipe, plus “content designed to help your high-rarity weapons truly shine,” with more details coming soon. The description doesn’t quite sound like a love story, but it’s always possible the romance is hidden in the “and more” descriptor. So, it’s quite possible that this romance theory could pan out. Of course, the theme of the items could just be a coincidence, so we’ll have to wait and see.

This gift code will work for Fantasy Life i on any platform. An online connection is required, and Nintendo Switch users will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to redeem. There is no listed expiration date for this latest code, but you should grab it ASAP just to be safe.

Do you think this new free code is a hint about future Fantasy Life i content? Let us know your theories in the comments below!