Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Cheaper Than Ever Before

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has dropped to its lowest price ever for Black Friday. Since its launch back in February, FFVII Rebirth has actually been on sale quite a few times. Many of these previous offers, however, have never really cleared the $50 threshold. Outside of a couple of digital-only deals on the PlayStation Store, physical copies of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have only ever seen their prices fall by about $20 at a maximum. Now, with the holiday season in full swing, this has finally changed as part of a new promotion.

As of today, multiple retailers have cut the price of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth by almost half. The acclaimed action-RPG is now being sold for $39.99 rather than $69.99 as it normally does. This is a drop in price of $30, or 43% in total. Currently, this offer is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, but other retail chains are planning to offer the same discount closer to Black Friday.

What makes this deal on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth that much better is that it recently received a pretty substantial update. This patch didn’t only improve certain elements of the game, but it also upgraded its performance and visuals for those with the PS5 Pro. As such, if you happen to have PlayStation’s new and improved console for yourself, you might want to think about picking up Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

“Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the highly anticipated new story in the Final Fantasy VII remake project, a reimagining of the iconic original game into three standalone titles by its original creators. In this game, players will enjoy various new elements as the story unfolds, culminating in the party’s journey to ‘The Forgotten Capital’”’ from the original Final Fantasy VII.

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

As the party searches for Sephiroth, you will explore the beautiful, expansive regions of the world and open up new areas to discover. Dig deeper into the world of Final Fantasy VII with rewarding side content and mini-games, plus various unique forms of transportation to navigate the world.”