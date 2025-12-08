Final Fantasy 7 Part 3 Remake Just Took a Small Step Forward

Final Fantasy 7 Part 3 has been in development for a few years now. If Square Enix keeps up a similar cadence to the wait between FF7 Remake and Rebirth, we still have a wait in front of us, but the team should start the hype machine relatively soon. In fact, it sounds like we might see the marketing push starting by the end of the year. In a recent interview, Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi revealed that the team is nearing an important milestone in development. That doesn’t mean a new trailer is imminent, but fans can safely start to get excited.

In an interview with French YouTuber Julien Chieze, Hamaguchi spoke at length about the series. Thanks to an English translation from Twitter user Genki, we learned that Hamaguchi and Tetsuya Nomura are almost ready to announce the name of the final entry in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. He said, “Me and Tetsuya Nomura have already narrowed it down to two [names], within the year, we will decide on which one….Within this year, it will be set.”

When Will Final Fantasy 7 Part 3‘s Name be Revealed?

It’s important to note that this interview took place in October 2025, but wasn’t posted until December 7th. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that the two developers have likely decided on the name by now. If they do plan to announce the name, there aren’t many days left on the calendar. Thankfully, there’s one last big event that might make the perfect stage for such an announcement.

Again, don’t get your hopes too high about a new trailer from Final Fantasy 7 Part 3 at The Game Awards, but it would make a lot of sense for Square Enix to drop the name at the event. The team might speed up the timeline now that we’re in the homestretch, but the final part of the trilogy probably isn’t launching until 2027 at the earliest.

Fans of the series will remember that Rebirth‘s first big trailer happened at Summer Game Fest in 2023, about a year before that game launched. It got another trailer at that year’s The Game Awards, so Square is definitely open to appearing on Geoff Keighley’s various stages. However, having a trailer for a game that is likely more than a year away seems like a stretch too far.

That said, The Game Awards is sure to be filled with massive announcements. Square Enix doesn’t need a trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Part 3 to have a quick teaser revealing the name. That would be a perfect way to start the hype machine rolling at an event that brings in millions of eyeballs.

Not that FF7 needs too much publicity. The first two games have been massive hits for the company, so fans are going to show up no matter what. Whether it’s at The Game Awards or somewhere else, Final Fantasy 7 Part 3 Remake should finally have its name within the next few weeks.

