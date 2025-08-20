10 Final Fantasy Games to Play While Waiting for FF7 Remake Part 3

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is likely still a while away, even though players have already been waiting for it for well over a year. The first two parts of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake already have a fair amount of content for you to explore, and trying to get through all of it will take hours. However, that might not be enough to keep you occupied when you don’t have a date regarding when the third section is going to be released since there’s barely any information about it available right now. That makes this the perfect time to try other games in the franchise.

As a franchise, Final Fantasy has a mix of various playstyles and stories that you can explore. Final Fantasy games are, in general, rather long, especially if you take the time to do side activities instead of only focusing on the main questline. The games on this list can provide hundreds of hours of content in the Final Fantasy franchise to keep you busy while you wait for the final part of the FF7 remake trilogy.

1. Final Fantasy 16

In terms of visuals and combat style, Final Fantasy 16 is going to be the closest to FF7 Remake. Part of that is simply due to it being the most modern game aside from FF7R, and one that leaned into that more active battle style. Unlike the rest of the franchise, FF16 is the first game to have an M rating, meaning that it’s able to get darker and more gruesome. As a result, you have this beautifully cinematic game with darker tones and a unique system for using summons. It leans much more towards the active parts that you experience in FF7 Remake, which makes it a good choice if you’re looking for great graphics and faster combat.

2. Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Given the events of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it’s clear that Zack Fair is playing a much larger role in the remake trilogy than he did in the original FF7, where he didn’t exactly have a direct role due to being dead before the events take place. This time, however, he’s managed to cheat death and stay alive, and he’s determined to help Cloud and Aerith as much as he can. That’s why it helps to know a little more about Zack and his story, making the wait for the third part of the remake the perfect time to play Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, where you witness Zack’s journey and see how he met and got to know Cloud and Aerith.

3. Final Fantasy 14

The second MMO of the franchise, FF14 offers hundreds of hours of content. While there are some duties that make you work with other players, it’s become a lot friendlier towards solo players, implementing a system that lets you tackle a lot of required duties with the help of NPCs. The best part is that FF14 has a free trial that includes content through the Stormblood expansion, and there’s no limit on playtime for that free trial. As a result, you can get hours of content from FF14 while you wait for FF7 Remake Part 3 without even spending money.

4. Final Fantasy 15

Final Fantasy 15 had a rough development period, which then impacted its release. However, if you like the combat style in FF7 Remake and the ability to explore the area like in FF7 Rebirth, then FF15 might be a game you want to try while you wait for the final part of the remake. Noctis and his friends going on a road trip has a blend of fun stops and depressing moments, but if you want to experience it yourself, FF15 is often on sale during large Steam sales, making it less of a risky purchase.

5. Final Fantasy 6

Like FF7, FF6 is considered a fan-favorite game in the franchise. It includes a villain that’s motivated by a desire for power and the madness of his mind being fractured through the Magitek Knight experiment. Kefka and Terra are two of the most iconic characters in the franchise, and with Kefka, you can understand why he makes a compelling villain as you go through the game. His plans are straightforward, which isn’t usually the case for fictional villains. He also becomes a constant threat looming over the party throughout the game, terrifying due to the nihilistic views he holds. Not everybody is a fan of games that have a pixel style, but FF6 is still worth trying if you want a classic FF experience while waiting for the last part of the FF7 remake.

6. Final Fantasy 10

Final Fantasy 10 has a somber story, which makes it feel similar to the overall story of FF7. You have this feeling during Yuna’s pilgrimage that the ending will be a depressing event, especially since it marks the end of her journey. Her guardians, other than Tidus, are all rather unwilling to talk about what the ending of a pilgrimage means for a summoner. One great factor in FF10’s favor is that it still holds up fairly well in terms of graphics and gameplay, despite being over two decades old now.

7. Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles is a remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics, which was first released in 1997. This game focuses more on the tactical part of gameplay, hence its name. FF Tactics follows the complications that come with a king dying when his heir is too young to rule, starting a feud over who would act as the regent, and given the circumstances, the regent would effectively become the ruler. The remaster is close to being released, making it easier to access this older title, and you can play it starting on September 30, 2025, which means you can use it to help pass the time while waiting for the third part of FF7R.

8. Final Fantasy 7 (Original)

While waiting for the last part of FF7R, it’s the perfect time to go back and experience the original Final Fantasy 7. It’s not anywhere close to similar in terms of graphics and the combat is the classic turn-based style that dominated Final Fantasy games for most of the franchise’s life. Since FF7R, in a lot of ways, feels like a sequel to the original FF7, going back to replay it after playing the remake and while waiting for the final part of the remake gives it a different feeling. If you haven’t played the original but have played the remake, then it’s definitely worth taking this period between releases to experience Cloud’s first journey with his companions.

9. Final Fantasy 9

Final Fantasy 9 is another fan-favorite game in the franchise, and it may or may not end up getting a remake, too. The story is quite a ride, and if you’ve been playing FF14: Dawntrail, then you’ve been seeing a lot of references to FF9, meaning that this might be the perfect option for you to play next as you wait for the next part of FF7R. While FF9 can feel light, the themes and content in it are actually quite dark, as death is one of the biggest overarching themes in the game, with each character having to face a form of death as part of their growth. The game definitely shows its age, but like many FF games, it still holds up decently well.

10. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Stranger in Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is like a Final Fantasy game that decided to try being a Dark Souls game. This isn’t done in a bad way, but it can be a surprise if you go into the game with the idea that it’ll be similar to the main games of the franchise. It’s also more fun if you play the first Final Fantasy, as Stranger in Paradise is an alternative beginning to the franchise, exploring a different path that the original characters could have taken in the events leading up to the first game. It feels different from most Final Fantasy games, but it can be a lot of fun if its style suits you.

There’s not yet a release date for FF7R’s third part, but you can guess that there’s still a decent wait left before you can jump back into the fray with Cloud and his party. Luckily, there’s a ton of content in the Final Fantasy franchise that you can use to pass the time, and you might find some new favorite games from this list of games that feel suitable for fans of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.