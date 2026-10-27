Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave DLC Details Potentially Leaked

When it comes to Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, the game’s development was one of the most watched out of any incoming Nintendo title, representing a fresh iteration of the strategy series. This has continued with this game post-launch, with fans trying to discover everything they can about the title outside of what Nintendo has shared. This has led to a recent datamine for Fortune’s Weave, leading to several details surrounding the game’s DLC being leaked long before developers have been able to share them.

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Developer Intelligent Systems collaborated with Nintendo to announce the Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Expansion Pass DLC earlier in October 2026, which has three waves of new content for players to explore. The Fire Emblem developer was, unfortunately, part of fan efforts to jailbreak the systems behind the Nintendo Switch 2, a process that has allowed players to datamine details about a variety of Nintendo games. In regards to the latest Fire Emblem, this means that far more details about the DLC have been figured out, even if the validity of any leaks could be proven false.

DLC Content for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Includes New Gameplay & Character Content for Players

The Expansion Pass shared as DLC for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave only talks about three additional allies, four new weapons, and the promise of new stories to come. Three waves of content of DLC has only been talked about in an abstract way, with players being told to expect new party members that include the gods who once ruled Dagda, with powerful abilities that can be called upon during the game’s finishing acts. However, despite the idea of new classes, characters, and story content in Wave 3 of the Expansion Pass, the datamine reveals content on a more granular level, with the following details being discovered by players:

DLC will include new UI for completing Fortune’s Weave on Maddening Mode

All DLC Lord characters will receive their own Obelisks and themes

DLC Lord characters will having glowing portraits for completing Act 2

Several new roster characters will include around 11 new faces

Six new characters are part of the game’s costume data

Seven new characters are part of the game’s support data

The biggest details shown in this leak are in regards to what characters will be featured or introduced through the expanded content. For example, unused characters from the datamined roster menu include Chiara, Churness, Credna, Cleobulus, Gladius, Jurah, Kalla, Myson, Nomved, Smyrnos, and Suarez. Alternatively, the characters revealed in costume data and support data are some of the ones just mentioned, as well as some others like Mars for costumes and Anna for supports. Some characters, like Orche, reportedly aren’t getting a Part 2 like other figures mentioned, revealing which figures the DLC is highlighting in Fortune’s Weave somewhat.

Initial reviews for Fortune’s Weave make this DLC seem like a direct answer to some complaints, adding some extra content meant to expand what is possible within the game. More Obelisks and a greater cast of characters to interact with could diversify strategies, giving the game some replayability through what the DLC provides. Waves of the DLC are set to come out in 2027 without a clear release window, so it’s not clear when these pieces of datamined content will be proven real or fake in the coming months.

Datamined Content Also Show Continued Crossover With Fire Emblem: Three Houses Within Fortune’s Weave

The leaks for Fortune’s Weave also show that the game is continuing its collaboration with Fire Emblem: Three Houses established during Wave 1 of the Expansion Pass DLC. The first Wave of DLC featured four new weapons for the heroes of Fortune’s Weave, with each resembling the Hero’s Relics from Three Houses, marking another connection between the two games besides the presence of characters like Sothis and Seteth. The datamine shows that a new Diadem is also coming to Fortune’s Weave, the Diadem of Sagacity. According to leaks, this Diadem is the Crest of Macuil from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, marking another crossover item.

The jailbreak of the Switch 2 could mean that more Fortune’s Weave leaks could be coming day-to-day, in the same way that other Nintendo games have been getting their files observed and recorded. Games like Pokemon: Pokopia have had their DLC revealed prematurely as well, so it could only be a matter of time before we know everything about all expansions Nintendo has planned. For now, these leaks are an insightful look into what’s next for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, indicating long-term support for the latest entry in the Nintendo series.

What do you think of the leaks for Fortune’s Weave? Let us know in the comments below!