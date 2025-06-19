Secret of the Mimic: How Did M2 End Up at the Pizzaplex in FNAF?

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic is now available to play, and it adds to the eternally intricate lore of the FNAF universe. Until this point, most information about the Mimic came from “The Mimic” story in the FNAF books, which are not all canon to the game lore, and some take place in other continuities rather than the same continuity of the games. As you might expect, Secret of the Mimic leaves players a bit confused about how the content of the game fits into the larger story of the FNAF universe, which is a common feeling that pretty much every game leaves you with.

We know that the Mimic ultimately ends up in the Pizzaplex from Ruin, the DLC for FNAF: Security Breach, and that he is the primary threat that Cassie faces while she explores the ruins of the Pizzaplex in hopes of finding Gregory. Since there are decades between when Secret of the Mimic and Ruin take place, there’s a significant amount of time that’s not accounted for regarding the Mimic. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t make some assumptions about how it eventually ends up at the Pizzaplex based on what we know from past games and what we learn in SotM.

The Two Primary Mimics

I can’t say with certainty how many variations of the Mimic end up existing over time, especially since you find a bunch of prototypes in Secret of the Mimic. However, there are two primary Mimics: M1 and M2. M2 is the version that we’re more familiar with in the overall series, being the one that appears in Ruin. While both versions are mysterious, M2 is homicidal most of the time, likely because of the people it mimics and its apparent identity crisis. It was meant to replace David after his death, but mimicked him too well and ended up causing Edwin to beat him out of anger, breaking M2’s legs in the process. M2 would end up learning from this behavior, later leaving Edwin alone to die with leg injuries as he imitates Edwin instead of David.

M1, on the other hand, was a rather unintentional creation from Edwin, who kept hearing Fiona after her death. He basically created the framework that allowed her to exist as an endoskeleton and care for David, although it’s unclear if it was Fiona’s spirit possessing M1 the same way the spirits of children later possess animatronics, or if M1 simply managed to imitate Fiona that well. The endoskeleton of M1 would end up being used for M2, with Fiona being placed into a stationary terminal in an arrangement that was likely meant to be temporary.

M2’s Journey to the Pizzaplex

This is the part where we have to rely on speculation for the time being because there aren’t confirmed answers, and none of the endings lead into M2 being at the Pizzaplex. What we know is that Arnold, the main character of SotM, is at Edwin’s home to collect items on behalf of Fazbear Entertainment, as he was unable to meet the conditions of his contract with them and ended up forfeiting his ownership of the costumes and robots he built.

This information gives us a reason to believe that M2 ends up in the hands of Henry Emily at some point after Arnold’s job is finished, who was part of the contract and would benefit from access to all of Edwin’s creations. In fact, we need M2 to end up in Henry’s possession to get it to the end destination of the Pizzaplex. This is because M2 is listed as one of the animatronics that are being kept in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place from Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, even if we don’t actually interact with it in that game.

The canon ending of Pizzeria Simulator ends with Henry trapping himself with the animatronics and burning down Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place. However, not every animatronic was destroyed at this point, as the Mimic is said to have been trapped in the wreckage of this fire. And that makes perfect sense, since the Pizzaplex was built on the ruins of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place, giving the Mimic unintentional access to this new area, where it would later become an antagonist.