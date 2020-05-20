Fortnite: New Skins, Cosmetics, and Nintendo Crossover Leaked

✖

A new Fortnite update has released, and while the patch notes are scarce, the information hidden underneath the update is plentiful. More specifically, the latest update for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game has been combed through by dataminers, who made some interesting discoveries as Epic Games prepares the game for Season 3.

Of course, the big highlight of the update is the new skins discovered within its files. For now, it's unclear when these skins will be added to the game, but they should be coming soon now that they've been added to files.

However, while the new skins have players talking and saving their V-Bucks in anticipation, the most interesting discovery is that there's apparently a Nintendo exclusive cosmetic item or skin coming to the game, hinting at a larger collaboration between the two, which may involve Kirby.

Lastly, it looks like streamer and YouTuber Loserfruit is going to be the next influencer to get a cosmetic set in the game, or at least that's what new files hidden within the update seemingly reveal.

New Skins:

The new skins ingame! pic.twitter.com/SidI1pYZx6 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2020

Nintendo Collaboration:

There might be an upcoming Nintendo Exclusive cosmetic/skin, this new ID got added (via: @ShiinaBR) "Cosmetics.Source.Platform.Nintendo" — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2020

All New Cosmetic Items:

All the new 12.60 cosmetics! pic.twitter.com/GCSHZNK3tz — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2020

Of course, for now, all of this information and media should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are very reliable, nothing here is official and everything is always subject to change. That said, for everything here, it's more of a question of when, not if.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game, click here.

In the most recent and related news, it looks like a huge map change is coming for Season 3. Meanwhile, popular streamer Ninja has revealed why he doesn't play the game anymore.

