Fortnite Chapter 3 Flying Animals Leaked

A new Fortnite Chapter 3 leak has surfaced online ahead of the next chapter of the game and the big Season 8-ending event that will transition the free-to-play battle royale game. Unfortunately, the leak isn’t as exciting as some of the other Chapter 3 leaks making the rounds, but it does reportedly reveal the next flying animals coming to the game, and it’s an animal that Epic Games has teased in the past.

The leak comes the way of the Internet’s most prominent Fortnite leaker and dataminer, HypeX, who has also relayed reports in the past and has proven reliable and reputable in the process. Taking to Twitter, HypeX noted that seagulls are coming to the game with Chapter 3 alongside a tropical/beach area. That said, the leaker doesn’t know when during Chapter 3 this will happen, though they seem to think it will be during Season 1.

“Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals,” said HypeX. “They are in one of Chapter 3’s concept arts near a tropical/beach area but I don’t know when exactly they’ll release, most likely Season 1.”

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is a good one, it doesn’t negate the fact that this is all unofficial. Further, even if this unofficial information is accurate, it’s also subject to change. At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not addressed any of this. We don’t expect it to for a laundry list of reasons, but if it bucks this expectation and responds in any capacity, the story will be updated accordingly.

