Fortnite Chapter 3 Reveals First Look at Huge New Map

The Fortnite Chapter 3 live event happened today. When Fortnite Chapter 3 proper will begin, we don’t know. Currently, the game is down and being prepared, and the expectation is either the next chapter of the game will begin tomorrow morning or this Tuesday, December 7. Not only do we still not know when Chapter 3 will begin, we still don’t know what the Chapter 3 map will look like, well not in its entirety. During the event, players witnessed the map flip over. Since then, Epic Games has launched fliptheisland.com, which has revealed our first look at the map and is slowly revealing the rest of it.

Not only does Fortnite Chapter 3 have The Rock, Spider-Man, and Gears of War, but it looks like at least half of the map is covered in snow, while the rest is grassy, minus one corner that looks like it’s a desert.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s been speculation that the new map will be bigger than previous maps. That said, right now, this hasn’t been confirmed and it’s hard to gauge without actually playing on the new map.

UPDATED MAP pic.twitter.com/qzYWusWORq — FortTory – Fortnite leaks & news (@FortTory) December 4, 2021

If Chapter 3 is going live tomorrow like much of the speculation suggests, then this map is going to be fully revealed very quickly. When and if this happens, we will update the story accordingly.

Fortnite is available, for free, via mobile devices, both current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For the latest coverage on the game and Chapter 3 — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Are you excited about the new map? Does it have too much snow like some players are complaining?