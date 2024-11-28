What Time Does Fortnite Chapter 6 Begin?

Fortnite Chapter 6 is almost upon us and will begin mere days from now. Throughout the month of November, Fortnite has been in the midst of Chapter 2 Remix. This throwback season has brought back many weapons and locations from the original Chapter 2 but has thrown in new characters and POIs on the Island tied to rap artists Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD.

Now, after running for nearly a month, Chapter 2 Remix will soon conclude with a major event/concert that will then lead directly into Chapter 6 Season 1. To that end, here’s everything you need to know about when this newest Chapter transition will take place.

Chapter 6 of Fortnite, which Epic Games has revealed will formally be titled “Hunters”, is set to begin on Sunday, December 1st. At this time, the Fortnite island will be altered once again and Epic will inject a slew of new weapons into the game. The new Battle Pass for Chapter 6 Season 1 will also drop on this date and will give players the ability to unlock all of the new cosmetics associated with it.

What isn’t known just yet is the exact time that Fortnite Chapter 6 will begin. Currently, the Chapter 2 Remix finale event, which will essentially be a Juice WRLD concert, is known to begin on November 30th at 2:00pm ET. A second showing of this concert will then take place later in the day, which will then result in Fortnite’s servers going offline as Epic begins the process of updating the game for Chapter 6.

Historically, this period of downtime when transitioning Fortnite seasons can last anywhere from six to ten hours. As such, Fortnite Chapter 6 will likely begin in the early hours of December 1st, perhaps at 4:00am ET and 6:00am ET. Once this update for Chapter 6 begins, Epic will provide more information on how long it will take for the game to return. Hopefully, no issues will be run into or else Epic might have to delay the release of Fortnite Chapter 6, which is something that happened earlier in the year with Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass and Theme

While details are still sparse, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1’s theme will center around Japanese culture. To that end, the C6S1 Battle Pass will feature a ton of new character skins that are models after samurai, ninjas, and other Japan-inspired outfits. The most prominent skins tied to this Chapter 6 Battle Pass, though, should be Baymax from Disney’s Big Hero 6 and Godzilla. Some Fortnite players are a bit confused about how Godzilla might be shrunk down into a human-sized skin, but prominent leakers have confirmed that this is the plan for the famed kaiju with Chapter 6.

The biggest difference with Fortnite Chapter 6 is that the Battle Pass will be unlockable for “free” alongside the Music Pass and LEGO Pass for those subscribed to Fortnite Crew. While the core Battle Pass was always a perk of Fortnite Crew, Epic has decided to add the Music Pass and LEGO Pass to the membership to give it that much more value. For those who just want to buy the Battle Pass alone, though, it will be a bit more expensive in Chapter 6 than before. The C6S1 pass will go for 1,000 V-Bucks (or $8.99) compared to 950 V-Bucks, which is what passes have previously cost.