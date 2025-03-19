New Fortnite Quest Exploit Discovered by Players

One of the newest quests in Fortnite, the Boons & Medallions quest, can be completed quickly thanks to a discovery by a Fortnite fan. With this method, players can easily complete the challenge and collect the rewards with a single medallion. This exploit will likely be patched, meaning players only have a limited amount of time to take advantage of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Fortnite exploit was discovered and shared by iFireMonkey. In short, once players have collected a medallion in Fortnite, they can drop it from their inventory and pick it back up. This tricks the game into thinking you have collected a new medallion and progresses the quest. Players can repeat this until they have completed the quest and claim the easy XP.

You can quickly complete the Keycard quest to collect Boons & Medallions by just dropping and picking back up a medallion over and over pic.twitter.com/gaTpBkDhsd — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 15, 2025

This isn’t the first time exploits like this have been discovered in Fortnite. Epic Games will most likely patch it and fix it so dropping and picking up the same medallion doesn’t trigger the quest. Epic Games may wait to patch this exploit with a larger update, or it may simply push it through on its own. There is no telling when it will be fixed and removed from Fortnite.

Normally, players have to defeat a boss or a player carrying a medallion to get one or purchase boons from Black Markets. This can be time-consuming, especially considering you have to do this process multiple times while other players are around. This method negates this and makes the challenge incredibly easy.

Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 6 Season 2, bringing new skins, such as Lara Croft and skins from Invincible. With the latest season, there are numerous challenges to complete. The theme for Chapter 6 Season 2 is Outlaws, which fits with this exploit by bending the rules of the game.

Fortnite outlaws battle pass.

The next season of Fortnite begins on May 2nd and will bring new changes to the game. This will include new quests to complete and likely new bosses as well. Once the new season begins, previous quests will be replaced, and players will no longer be able to complete them.

While waiting for the next season, players can complete the various quests in Chapter 6 Season 2. There are also numerous skins available to purchase or unlock via quests. Even returning skins, like the Dune skins, should become available soon in the Item Shop.