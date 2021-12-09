Fortnite Releasing Gears of War Skins Today





Gears of War skins are coming to Fortnite this evening, hot off the heels of The Game Awards. At 7 PM ET, fans of the long-running shooter series can become Marcus Fenix or Kair Diaz in the battle royale arena. It’s wild to think that Fortnite might really cross over with every single major game franchise from the last 30 years, but we’re well on the way to that reality. Back in the days of The Coalition, that studio was working on Gears of War. Epic Games’ predecessor sold that IP to Microsoft so that they could bring this entire world to fruition. now, things are coming full circle with Fenix and these items heading into Fortnite. The “Delta-One Set” will probably be wildly popular like most of these brand crossovers tend to be in the game. Sony stalwarts like Kratos and Lara Croft have made their way over. Xbox has also contributed its share of characters. Just another wild moment for everyone invested in these games. Check out the full set details below:

Marcus Fenix skin w/ Sonic Resonator back bling

Kait Diaz skin w/ Reyna’s Pendant back bling

Breaker Mace pickaxe

Thumper pickaxe

Butcher Cleaver pickaxe

Skiff glider

Knife Tricks emote

https://twitter.com/FortniteIA/status/1468944755694481410?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There’s also a separate Emergence Gear Bundle available with an Emergence Hole spray. If you can complete a couple of Gears of War challenges, there’s a free Crimson Omen spray up for grabs. (You can try these challenges from today until the 17th at 9 AM ET.)

Check out how Epic Games describes the last chapter of Fortnite down below:

“Welcome to the next chapter of Fortnite. The island from Chapter 2 has been turned upside down… Literally. Step onto the new island and explore every corner of an undiscovered world in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped!”

“Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is a new beginning — A perfect starting point for new players and a perfect returning point for those who haven’t played in a while. Witness the Wintry new island thaw, discover new locations plus a few surprises, seize victory crowns, and complete new quests.”

Will you be playing with the Gears of War skins? Let us know down in the comments!