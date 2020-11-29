Fortnite Galactus Skin Reportedly Leaked

✖

A new Fortnite Season 4 leak has revealed a new Galactus skin possibly coming to the item shop soon. Fortnite's Season 4 Nexus Event is right around the corner, and as it gets closer, the more it leaks. The latest leak doesn't spoil the event or the new season, but it does possibly reveal a new Galactus skin players may soon be able to rock while playing the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game.

The leak comes way of the game's files and courtesy of Fortnite leaker and dataminer "Mix." Taking to Twitter, Mix revealed an "early look at Galactus' character in the game. However, as the dataminer notes, it's unclear if this is simply for the event or if this will also be a new skin. Presumably, it will be the latter, but for now, this is just an assumption.

Below, you can check out the character model and possibly skin for yourself, courtesy of Mix:

Early look at Galactus' character (currently TBD, might only be for the event!) pic.twitter.com/leXPcuQy4Z — mix (@ximton) November 25, 2020

Of course, like every Fortnite leak, this one should be taken with a grain of salt. While there's no doubting the validity of the leak, there's no way to know if this is a final design and if it's actually going to be a skin or not.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this latest Season 4 leak and it's unlikely it will as it almost never comments on datamining leaks. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime for more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or continue to the relevant links below: