Fortnite Leak Reveals Next WWE Skins Coming to the Game

A new leak tied to Fortnite has revealed the next skins associated with the WWE that will be coming to the battle royale game. As of this week, Chapter 7 Season 2 of Fortnite has kicked off, which has resulted in a new battle pass, gameplay mechanics, and changes to the island coming about. With this new season now in full swing, new collaborations are bound to hit the Item Shop in the days and weeks ahead, and now, we happen to know that one of these crossovers will introduce a pair of additional WWE superstars to Fortnite.

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Spotted originally by @NotPaloleaks on social media, new data found within the files of Fortnite pointed to the addition of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Liv Morgan in the game. “Stone Cold” is likely the biggest skin of the pair, as the WWE legend is one of the most popular wrestlers in the brand’s history. Morgan, on the other hand, has been one of the most prominent women wrestlers of the past few years and, most recently, won the 2026 Royal Rumble, which will allow her to take on champion Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42.

Speaking of WrestleMania, it’s likely that these skins for Austin and Morgan will come to the Fortnite Item Shop in proximity to WWE’s biggest annual event. Since these skins have only been found within the files of Fortnite, a release date for them still hasn’t been provided by Epic Games. With WrestleMania 42 happening next month on April 18th and April 19th, though, there’s a good chance that these cosmetics will drop around the same time to drum up excitement for the show.

How Many WWE Skins Are Currently in Fortnite?

Currently, Fortnite has added six skins to date that are tied to various wrestlers in WWE. These releases began back in 2022, when John Cena became the first WWE star to appear in the battle royale title. Since then, Epic has added a handful of other wrestlers from both the past and present.

Here’s the full slate of WWE skins that have landed in Fortnite previously:

Cody Rhodes

The Undertaker

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

John Cena

WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also technically in Fortnite as well, but not as The Rock. Instead, Johnson has lent his likeness and voice to the character The Foundation, which has been in Fortnite since the end of Chapter 2. For Chapter 7 Season 2, The Foundation has actually returned to Fortnite and can be seen as part of the game’s latest storyline.

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