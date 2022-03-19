Fortnite Leak May Reveal First Look at Doctor Strange Skin

More evidence of Doctor Strange‘s arrival in Fortnite is piling up. Earlier this week, rumors began suggesting that Doctor Strange would be coming to Fortnite during the new season. As of right now, Epic Games has yet to confirm anything, but it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releasing in less than 50 days, it seems likely Marvel will be ramping up the marketing machine and using Fortnite to help promote the film as it has with other movies. Although nothing is confirmed, an announcement is likely imminent if the rumors are true.

Twitter user and Fortnite insider HYPEX posted an image of what appears to be Doctor Strange in Epic Games’ battle royale shooter. Although his face isn’t visible, making it unclear if this will use Benedict Cumberbatch’s likeness, his long flowing cloak and what appears to be the Book of Vishanti are both on his back. It’s likely the book will be used as a back bling item based on how it’s positioned. It also looks like he has some kind of magic sword, likely to get materials from walls and trees in the environment. Reputable leaker ShiinaBR also noted that Doctor Strange is expected to be part of the battle pass, so players won’t have to shell out $20 just for the skin.

POSSIBLE FIRST LOOK AT THE DR STRANGE SKIN 👀 pic.twitter.com/bXrM2WeY85 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 19, 2022

CONFIRMED: Doctor Strange will be a Battle Pass skin!



(Thanks to @MidaRado for sharing this with me) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 19, 2022

Of course, a similar thing happened with Spider-Man in December. The character was integrated into the game as Spider-Man from the comics, but a skin pack for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released separately. It’s entirely possible the Doctor Strange included in the battle pass will just be a comic-book version of the character and a skin pack will be released to look more like Benedict Cumberbatch along with a new outfit and equipment. Until Epic or Marvel actually announces anything, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.

