Fortnite Leak Reveals Like a Dragon Collaboration

It looks like Fortnite could soon be getting a collaboration with the Like a Dragon franchise (formerly known as Yakuza). According to reliable leakers in the Fortnite community, the game will be getting at least two skins based on the Sega series: Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima. At this time, a release window for these skins is unknown, but trusted Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey claims that they’re “coming soon.” With Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii set to be released next week, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the skins were added to the game later this month.

Kazuma Kiryu is the main character in most entries of the Like a Dragon series, and Goro Majima is the lead protagonist in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense for Epic Games to choose these two characters in particular. Since this is just a rumor right now, and we haven’t actually seen the skins, it will be interesting to see what designs Epic Games selects, and if we can expect any variants. While a classic look for Majima seems like the most logical choice, a variant based on his pirate look in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii seems entirely possible (though that’s just speculation).

Goro Majima in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Readers should keep in mind that this is only a rumor at this time, so this should be taken with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. That said, this rumor comes just as Dave the Diver has announced a collaboration with Like a Dragon, which is set to arrive in April. It seems like Sega is looking for opportunities to promote the franchise through collaborations with other games, and Fortnite is literally one of the biggest games in the world right now. It’s hard to say whether these types of collaborations actually convince players to check out a series they might not have otherwise, but hopefully it helps generate more interest in the Sega series.

One thing about Fortnite is that collaborations have a tendency to leak way ahead of their official announcement. The game’s community of leakers tends to be very reliable, and iFireMonkey is no exception. Most recently, the existence of a new Iron Man skin leaked. At first, we just learned details about the skin’s gimmick, which allows players to swap armor designs and color schemes. Following the initial leak, full assets for the Iron Man skin made their way online. Days after all of this leaked, Fortnite has finally released an official tease for the skin, which will be made available today.

All of this is to say that we could get a glimpse at these Like a Dragon Fortnite skins before we get an official announcement from Epic Games. Hopefully we get some good designs that appeal to both fans of Fortnite, and the Sega series!

Would you like to see Like a Dragon skins in Fortnite? What collaborations are you still waiting for?