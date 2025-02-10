Fortnite Leak Claims More Metal Gear Solid Content Is Coming

Last year, Fortnite added skins based on Solid Snake and Raiden from the Metal Gear Solid series. According to a new leak, more characters from the Konami games could be coming to Fortnite in the near future. The Fortnite leaker NotPalo claims that a second wave of skins will be coming soon. Unfortunately, the leaker did not offer any additional details about the collaboration. That being said, the Metal Gear series has plenty of colorful characters that would fit well with the world of Fortnite, so it will be interesting to see who makes the cut this time.

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we hear something from Epic Games. The source seems to be strong on this, and the rumor was also shared by HYPEX, another reliable Fortnite leaker. However, plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and just because something is planned right now, it doesn’t mean that it will end up panning out.

metal gear solid 2 protagonist raiden was added to fortnite last year

While we can’t guarantee the authenticity of this leak, additional Metal Gear Solid skins in Fortnite seem like a safe bet. Not only because of what we’ve seen in the past, but also based on what Konami has coming down the pipeline. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to be released this year, and new skins in Fortnite would be a smart way for Konami to promote the new release. The game actually serves as a prequel to the rest of the series, so it’s an excellent starting point for those that have never played a Metal Gear. It’s possible we could see some new Fortnite skins tied directly to that game, hopefully with versions for LEGO Fortnite.

If this rumor does pan out, it’s possible we won’t be seeing these new Metal Gear Solid skins until August. At this time, an official release date has not been revealed for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, but there have now been multiple links claiming that the game will arrive on August 28th. The source for that date first came from PlayStation who accidentally leaked it last week. Then today, Konami also seemed to accidentally share the date ahead of a reveal at a bigger event, possibly a State of Play livestream. Basically, we’re just waiting on a formal announcement at this point.

While that could mean that Fortnite will be stuck waiting until August for more Metal Gear Solid skins, there should be plenty to keep them busy in the months ahead. Recently, a new Iron Man skin was leaked for the game, which will allow players to choose between various armor designs, as well as different color schemes. That doesn’t have a release date just yet, but given the assets that have already made their way online, we should expect to see it in the very near future.

Are you excited to see more Metal Gear Solid skins in Fortnite? Which characters would you most like to see in the game?