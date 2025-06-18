Fortnite’s OG Bunker Has New Glowing Lights and No One Knows Why

Players have discovered a chilling change in Fortnite affecting some of the game’s original features. Mysterious unbreakable bunkers have existed in Fortnite since the game’s start, but now, a strange flickering light can be seen emanating from the windows. While fans have identified it as Morse code and translated it, this has only led to more questions. With no indication of what this message could mean for Fortnite, fans have begun theorizing, especially with two new game modes added.

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR shared this discovery and shared it on socials among others who arrived at the same realization. The bunker in question can be found in the northern part of Fortnite’s Wailing Woods beyond the maze. In a clearing of bright green grass players will find the bunker which periodically flashes lights in Morse code. The message has supposedly been decoded as “Something is wrong” but no one has discovered what this means for Fortnite. Even weirder is the fact there is no sound.

THE FORTNITE OG BUNKER HAS NEW GLOWING LIGHTS pic.twitter.com/dZEu8jHr3Y — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 18, 2025

Speculation has led some to believe it has something to do with an upcoming live event. Others think it is due to the meteor that struck the island in Fortnite while others see it as nothing more than an Easter egg. Epic Games isn’t afraid to troll its players like this, but the developer has given cryptic hints similar to this before.

Only time may tell what Fortnite’s flickering bunkers mean, or Epic Games may never explain this. Fortnite is currently in Chapter 6 Season 3 and fans may see something happen with this location in a mid-season update or a future season. Epic Games could also drop a live event that reveals the bunker’s purpose.

What do you think the flickering bunkers mean in Fortnite? What do you think is wrong? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!