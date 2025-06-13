Fortnite Nerfs OP New Weapon, But Players Say It’s Not Enough

Fortnite constantly adds new weapons, but sometimes they are too overpowered and are subsequently nerfed. This is true of the Bass Boost, a recently added weapon that players felt was too OP. However, even after the nerfs, many players still feel the weapon is too strong and needs further tweaks. The hotfix was added to Fortnite recently, so it remains to be seen if Epic Games will consider this and apply a second nerf.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The balance hotfix for Fortnite adjusted the Outlaw Shotgun and Bass Boost, but players still have issues with how much damage the Bass Boost does to the environment and buildings. One player demonstrated just how strong this weapon was, destroying wood structures in a single hit and breaking brick and metal with two hits. Considering how important building is in Fortnite, this feels quite overpowered.

New balance hotfix inbound, heroes!



💥Outlaw Shotgun now deals more damage and has a longer fall-off range.

🎧Bass Boost environment damage decreased.

🗼Spires have decreased health in Solos. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 12, 2025

While many players are calling for further nerfs, some Fortnite players felt the initial nerf was unnecessary. There are numerous powerful weapons in Fortnite, so these players felt that the Bass Boost provided a way to counteract strong builders. Many believe players should have adapted to this weapon, while others just thought it was funny how quickly it destroyed buildings. With so many opinions, it may take time for Epic Games to sort through all the feedback.

It remains to be seen whether Fortnite sees a second balance hotfix to further adjust the Bass Boost. For now, players will have to contend with this version of it and adapt. There is always the Zero Build game mode available for those who do not want to deal with this strong weapon. This may be the best option until Epic Games makes a statement or a new season sees the Bass Boost removed altogether.