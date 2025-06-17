Fortnite Is Getting 2 New Game Modes in the Same Update

Epic Games is introducing two new game modes to Fortnite, surprising players by releasing them within the same update. Fans have been aware of LEGO Fortnite Expeditions and eagerly awaiting it. However, the addition of a second game mode on the same day means there will be something for fans of both Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite. And these game modes are coming sooner than expected.

Both LEGO Fortnite Expeditions and Fornite Blitz Royale are arriving on June 18th when the next update goes live. Both game modes will expand the options in Fortnite, and Epic Games is targeting a specific audience with Blitz Royale.

Blitz Royale is available on all platforms but is designed with mobile players in mind. It offers a faster experience, with advertising matches being able to be played in just five minutes. It also features new rogue-like elements that take advantage of mobile platforms and cross-play. Leaker ShiinaBR has revealed potential crossovers with the mode as well, including The Avatar Returns, Bad Bosses, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

LEGO Fortnite Expeditions is a new PvE game mode where up to four players can group up. In this game mode, players will be enrolled in Supernova Academy in Utopia City and complete cooperative missions to defeat the evil Mask Maker Daigo. Players can interact with faculty and staff members like Vengeance Jones and Hope.

One unique aspect of LEGO Fortnite Expeditions is the ability to choose a Hero Class. These include Shadow Caller, The Hunter, and Rift Ripper. Each one has unique skills and abilities and can be swapped at any time by heading to a Hero Class Terminal. These classes will be pivotal in taking down the new enemies in LEGO Fortnite Expeditions.

Epic Games continually updates Fortnite, and sometimes leakers give teases of what to expect. Each season brings changes to the map, new cosmetics, weapons, power-ups, events, and more.