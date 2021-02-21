Fortnite Leak Reveals Strangest Crossover Yet

✖

A new Fortnite leak has revealed the game's strangest crossover yet. Fortnite is crossing over with everybody these days. From Marvel and Star Wars to the NFL and God of War, Epic Games has been going absolutely wild with the crossovers. In this process, it's had some odd ones, but none odder than Peter Griffin. That's right, according to a new leak, a Fortnite x Family Guy crossover is seemingly in the works.

Of course, this is odd for a myriad of reasons. For one, Fortnite is often advertised for children. Family Guy is very much not for children. This also isn't the mid-2000s. While Family Guy is still running, it's nowhere near as popular as it used to be. Despite all of this, it looks like Epic Games is planning to add Peter Griffin to the game, which means you may soon have a squad of Batman, Ninja, Master Chief, and Peter Griffin running around. And if that mental image doesn't reveal how weird video games have gotten, or at least how Fortnite has gotten, then I don't know what will.

As for the leak itself, it comes the way of a new datamining effort, and courtesy of the new Street Fighter cosmetics added. Right now, the datamine has yet to reveal a skin, but it did pull the backbling texture below:

Family Guy Collab Soon? Eyes This backbling texture got decrypted with the street fighter cosmetics (via: @GMatrixGames) pic.twitter.com/pmHRd3fjgE — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 21, 2021

Now, there are only two explanations for this being in the game. The first is what the speculation above suggests is happening: Peter Griffin is coming to Fortnite. The only other possible explanation is someone at Epic Games is having a little fun and trolling both dataminers and fans.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with what it has to say. In the meantime, for more coverage on the free-to-play and PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game, click here or continue to the links below: