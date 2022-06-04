Fortnite Reveals Darth Vader During Collision Event

✖

Fortnite has given us our first look at Darth Vader within the game. The legendary character has had a huge resurgence over the last few weeks thanks to the new Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. The series has brought back actor Hayden Christensen to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker and give him the opportunity to properly play Darth Vader himself, allowing the audience the chance to see what a Darth Vader in his prime looks like in live-action. It seems like his power will be extending into a new video game as well as the character has made his grand debut in Fortnite.

During the massive Collision Event within Fortnite, players were able to see through a portal that had Obi-Wan and Darth Vader battling with their lightsabers. It's brief, but seeing the two clash within the event was an exciting moment and seemingly confirms leaks that Darth Vader is indeed coming to Fortnite. It's been rumored that he will not only appear as a skin, but also as a boss character that can be found on the map. The new Collision Event suggests there are some changes coming to the Fortnite map, but no one knows to what extent. As of right now, players are left to sit on a waiting screen and won't be able to see what changes are being made to Fortnite until later. With that said, it seems likely that Darth Vader could be coming to the game as soon as this week, but nothing has been confirmed.

Others leaks have indicated Indiana Jones will be coming to Fortnite soon, but there was no mention or appearance from the character during the Collision Event in Fortnite. Either way, Star Wars fans should have plenty to look forward to with the seemingly imminent arrival of Darth Vader in Fortnite. Whether we'll get cool force powers to throw players or objects around remains to be seen, but it's likely Darth Vader's mere presence will be enough to send enemies running for the hills.

Are you looking forward to Darth Vader's arrival in Fortnite? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.