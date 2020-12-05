Fortnite Update Buffs Two Underpowered Guns, Removes New Gameplay Feature

✖

Epic Games has updated Fortnite on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile devices, giving two underpowered guns much-needed buffs and removing a new gameplay feature Season 5 added. More specifically, if the Dragon's Breath and Charge Shotgun all of sudden feel better, it's because today Epic Games made some "adjustments" to each weapon.

For the Dragon's Breath, the range and damage have been increased. Meanwhile, the Charge Shotgun's ammo capacity, damage, and reload speed have been increased. Unfortunately, this is how specific Epic Games gets with the makeshift patch notes, leaving players in the dark about how extensive these tweaks are and whether or not they will make a difference in the current meta.

In addition to the two buffs, Epic Games also temporarily disabled sand tunneling on the Island while it investigates an issue. Again, this is how specific Epic Games gets, so it's unclear what the issue is, but bugs have been reported involving the feature, so it's not very surprising to see it yanked. That said, right now, there's no information on when it will return.

We've made some adjustments to Shotguns! ✅ Dragon's Breath increased effective range and damage

✅ Charge Shotgun increased ammo capacity, damage, and reload speed pic.twitter.com/FiVJyG68t5 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 4, 2020

We've temporarily disabled sand tunneling on the Island while we investigate an issue. We will let everyone know when this feature returns. pic.twitter.com/tlarKB176p — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 4, 2020

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: