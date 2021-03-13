Fortnite Fans Are Worried About Jonesy After Season 6 Trailer Reveal

Fortnite fans got their first look at Season 6 this morning and now fans are really worried about Jonesy. The character is featured multiple times in the trailer and the entire fandom is trying to decode the clues. So many pictures of Jonesy, some of them with him as a robot, others focusing on Dire, Devourer, and possibly football star Neymar. It’s a very wild shuffle of elements, but what’s new in Fortnite? The Order is playing with the entire fanbase’s emotions right now, and they want answers. Some of the players can take solace in the fact that Epic Games usually leave a trail of breadcrumbs for curious players whenever a major development is on the horizon. Look no further than the shenanigans with the Zero Point lately. Something big is coming and you can bet Jonesy is going to be at the eye of the storm.

In the trailer, the agent says, “Reality log … does it even matter? What’s the point of recording these logs if you’re not going to listen? We’ve lost control of the Zero Point, do you get what that means? You must not because you’re doing nothing. I’ve dedicated my life to the Order. I’ve given everything. And for what? To just sit back and watch Reality end? That’s not who we are. At least it’s not who I am. Not anymore.”

Epic Games describes Chapter 2 Season 6:

“Chapter 2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5,” Epic Games said. “When you first launch into the new Season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jonesy’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it.”

