Fortnite Fans Are Worried About Jonesy After Season 6 Trailer Reveal
Fortnite fans got their first look at Season 6 this morning and now fans are really worried about Jonesy. The character is featured multiple times in the trailer and the entire fandom is trying to decode the clues. So many pictures of Jonesy, some of them with him as a robot, others focusing on Dire, Devourer, and possibly football star Neymar. It’s a very wild shuffle of elements, but what’s new in Fortnite? The Order is playing with the entire fanbase’s emotions right now, and they want answers. Some of the players can take solace in the fact that Epic Games usually leave a trail of breadcrumbs for curious players whenever a major development is on the horizon. Look no further than the shenanigans with the Zero Point lately. Something big is coming and you can bet Jonesy is going to be at the eye of the storm.
He’s given everything to the Order... and for what?
3.16.2021. #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/vP0tZytkaU— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 13, 2021
In the trailer, the agent says, “Reality log … does it even matter? What’s the point of recording these logs if you’re not going to listen? We’ve lost control of the Zero Point, do you get what that means? You must not because you’re doing nothing. I’ve dedicated my life to the Order. I’ve given everything. And for what? To just sit back and watch Reality end? That’s not who we are. At least it’s not who I am. Not anymore.”
Epic Games describes Chapter 2 Season 6:
“Chapter 2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5,” Epic Games said. “When you first launch into the new Season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jonesy’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it.”
What do you think is going on with Jonesy? Let us know down in the comments!
Crisis?!?!
Jones. Crisis. Help... https://t.co/kpE20f1Vt1— Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 13, 2021
Get hype
AHHHHH CHILLS I LOVE THIS https://t.co/LAhCkwLWo8— Vaili ♡ (@Vailtsu) March 13, 2021
Super interesting
Ok so, Jonesy is clearly talking to a superior, by the use of a more formal language in spanish and not informal. https://t.co/Ofu680yhks— Jay 🦎 (@F3rz28) March 13, 2021
Excitement is building
There is a picture of Dire and he was the last season 6 tier 100 also apparently there will be wolves wtf
Jonesy is going against IO I’m so excited https://t.co/RsfNPFlv4B— CFortune (@CFortune_) March 13, 2021
Could you imagine
Yoo imagine they change the visitor and crews set name to “The Eight” set and the jonesy the first skin is part of the set
That’d be crazy— CFortune (@CFortune_) March 13, 2021
This would be too wild
What if during the event we play as Agent Jonesy going through each crossover— New ShadowOpsFN (@GhostOpsFN) March 13, 2021
It's all coming together
OH MY GOD OUR THEORY ABOUT JONESY WAS CORRECT https://t.co/XDLmZqfGk5 pic.twitter.com/76AYzoiySl— polaq (@polaqwym) March 13, 2021
Entirely possible
Theory, the reality logs were meant for that mysterious lady on the phone from the trailer, or at the very least, the higher ups of the Order.
Now that everything is going to shit, Jonesy probably blames the order for not doing anything and is gonna go rogue next season https://t.co/pV4IN0MLyw— Pen (@That1Pen) March 13, 2021