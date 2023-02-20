Fortnite Leak Reveals Possible Creed III Collaboration

Creed III is set to release in theaters on March 3rd, and when it does, the film might feature a tie-in with Fortnite. According to Fortnite leaker @Wensoing, a datamine has revealed that a quest category was updated by Epic Games. Previously, the category was codenamed "inspire," but has now been updated as "Creed quests." Following this discovery, the leak was shared by reliable Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR, possibly giving it a bit more credibility. For now, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get some kind of confirmation from Epic Games!

The Tweet from @Wensoing can be found embedded below.

Looks like we might be getting a Creed III collab this season!



In 23.40, Epic updated a quest category codenamed "Inspire" to now be named "Creed Quests", so we are getting challenges alongside it!#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/VXeTK1AgE1 — Wenso (@Wensoing) February 18, 2023

It's unclear exactly how in-depth this collaboration might be, and what players might be able to expect in terms of new skins. Obviously Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed is the safest bet, though an appearance by Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa could also be a strong possibility. Of course, Creed III antagonist Damian Anderson could also appear! With Creed III's release date quickly approaching, Fortnite fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to find out exactly what is planned, or if there will be an actual crossover. These days, it's almost rare when a new movie doesn't get a Fortnite collaboration, and neither of the first two Creed movies received any sort of tie-in. Considering how popular the series is, it seems like a great candidate!

Fortnite leaks tend to happen pretty frequently, though they require a bit of guesswork thanks to the codenames that Epic Games uses. This weekend, Fortnite players were treated to a skin based on the Sam Wilson version of Captain America. Leakers such as @ShiinaBR revealed the skin's existence a few days ahead of an official release. However, plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and a number of Fortnite leaks haven't panned out, or took much longer to release than expected. For now, fans of Creed will just have to wait and see whether this one pans out!

Are you hoping that this Fortnite leak is accurate? What skins would you like to see based on Creed III? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!