Fortnite Brings Back LTM That Hasn’t Been Playable in Years

There’s almost always something new to do in Fortnite, with new game modes and skins dropping so often, it’s hard to keep up. But if the popularity of modes like Fortnite OG is any indication, Fortnite fans love a throwback. Now, the Fortnite v31.10 update for the current Battle Royale season is bringing back another limited time mode from Chapter 1. Specifically, fans will be able to get back into The Getaway. This mode will return with today’s March 11th update and be available from now until April 1st. It brings back much of the original fun, with a few notable updates.

Today’s Fortnite update brings in a number of anticipated features for Chapter 6 along with the return of this limited-time mode. Gamers will be able to take on new Outlaw Keycard Quests, taking on Fletcher Kane to drain his resources. This will also lead players to open up the Black Market, where they can get a variety of new weapons. This includes the highly anticipated Pump & Dump along with the Outlaw Shotgun and plenty of other exciting weapons. In ranked mode, Siphon will be returning as well, letting players regain health by eliminating opponents. This ability will not be available in the newly returning Getaway play mode, however.

While the current season runs until May 2nd, The Getaway LTM in Fortnite is only back until April 1st. So, for fans eager to enjoy this game mode once again, it should be a priority before hitting up the other new quests added with the March 11th Fortnite update.

The Getaway Mode Returns to Fortnite – But Now, It’s Ranked

The Getaway limited time mode tasks players to retrieve one of four Crystal Llama Jewels. The items will be spread around the map, and players can track them down in pairs or teams of four. Once they acquire the Jewels, players will need to escape in a Getaway Van – but they need to do so quickly, as it’s a race to the finish. Those not interested in racing can also claim victory by eliminating the other teams in true Battle Royale fashion.

Once players grab the Jewel, they will move more slowly. The item also makes players visible to opposing teams on the map. But it’s not all bad news, as the Jewel also helps restore Health and Shields over time. The mode will have Build and Zero Build options available for players, whether they enter as a Duo or Squad. However, there’s one notable difference this time. There will be a Ranked version of The Getaway, making it the first-ever Ranked LTM in Fortnite.

Some of the newly added weapons in Fortnite

This new, limited-time Ranked mode will grant a large rank bonus for teams who successfully extract a Jewel in the Getaway Van. Rank progression from each match will also be increased. That said, progress in the Ranked Getaway mode will not unlock Styles for existing Ranked rewards. Either way, this is an exciting new feature for Fortnite players to try out even as they revisit an old, beloved LTM in the game.

Will you be trying out the newly re-released Getaway mode in Fortnite?