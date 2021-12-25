Fortnite’s Boba Fett Skin Is Now Live

With just a week away from the launch of The Book of Boba Fett, fans of the Star Wars universe are already beginning to get hyped. To coincide with the debut of the new Disney+ series, Fortnite has been teasing collaboration involving the show’s titular character — and now, it is live. On Friday, Fortnite officially launched its Boba Fett skin and cosmetic packs, allowing for fans to purchase them in the game’s Item Shop. The skin itself is 1,500 V-Bucks, Boba Fett’s Starship glider is 1,200 V-Bucks, and a Gaffi Stick pickaxe is 800 V-Bucks. A bundle featuring the three — as well as a jetback back bling and an emote — is also available for 2,300 V-Bucks.

If you can survive a sarlacc pit, nothing’s impossible!



Grab the ruthless bounty hunter Boba Fett Outfit in the Item Shop now. https://t.co/M4lVfxRuDZ pic.twitter.com/hFb9Wjcd2V — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 25, 2021

Star Wars has been no stranger to the Epic Games crossover universe. The Battle Royale previously debuted a mode and various cosmetics tied to fellow Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and also had cosmetics and even an in-game event tied to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett below!

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

“The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.”

Are you excited for Boba Fett in Fortnite? Let us know down in the comments!