The Sims 4 Competitor inZOI Is On Sale for the First Time Ever

The newest Sims-like in town, inZOI, recently got a massive update. Now, the life sim has full in-game mod support and the ability to use cheat codes. These features bring it closer to offering what many fans love from The Sims 4. But with the game still being in Early Access, not every gamer has been willing to pay up to try the game. If you’re one of those life sim fans still on the fence, I’ve got good news. inZOI is currently on sale for the first time in a massive Krafton publisher sale on Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though it’s still in Early Access, inZOI isn’t cheap to buy. The game normally costs $39.99 USD on Steam. When you consider that each new update during the Early Access period is entirely free, that starts to sound a bit better. Even so, getting to add inZOI to your Steam library for even less is a huge perk. Currently, inZOI is on sale with a 10% discount on Steam from June 13th to June 26th. Gamers can snag the game for $35.99 until the Krafton publisher sale ends. This may not be the biggest discount, but if you’ve been considering trying out the hyperrealistic life sim, it’s a good time to jump in.

A zoi tending their garden – no cowplants in sight

inZOI has big plans in its Early Access roadmap, with many free updates on the way. The developer has teased the addition of pets along with plenty of other beloved features from The Sims franchise. The game just got its first big influx of post-release content with the 0.2.0 update, which added the Mod Kit, cheat codes, and a ton of new outfits and build mode items. With this new content recently rolled out and a discount, inZOI is certainly making a play to claim a spot in the cozy gaming ranks.

Krafton Games Marked Down in Steam Publisher Sale

inZOI is just one of many Krafton games currently discounted on Steam. Krafton is the publisher behind a ton of big titles, and many of its biggest games are included in the sale. This includes another breakout cozy gaming hit, Dinkum, which recently got its full release. That cozy classic is 20% off, giving gamers a chance to check out the beloved survival sim with an Australian Outback flair for less.

Other titles included in the Krafton publisher sale include underwater survival game Subnautica at 33% off, narrative-driven survival horror game The Calisto Protocol at 85% off, and roguelike adventure game [Redacted] for 30% off.

this glamorous cat is basically the inzoi mascot

In addition to the on-sale items, Krafton’s massive free-to-play game, PUBG Battlegrounds, has something to offer as well. Obviously, a free game can’t really go on sale, but they can drop new content. Currently, gamers can claim a free Summer Ready Pack for PUBG Battlegrounds in celebration of the sale. This free DLC includes several summer-themed cosmetics for the game, along with useful items like 10 Supply Loot Caches, 3 Hunter’s Chest Packs, 3 Keys, and 5,000 BP.

The Krafton publisher sale, including the first-ever discount on inZOI, runs until June 26th on Steam.