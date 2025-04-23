Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Times for All Major Retailers

The time for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S. is almost upon us. The console will go up for pre-order in the United States on April 24th. However, those who are eager to get their hands on a Switch 2 likely want to know exactly what time you can pre-order a Switch 2 from your store of choice. While many stores are putting the Switch 2 up for pre-order right at midnight ET, that’s not the case across the board. So, here is the exact time that each major retailer in the U.S. plans to open up those pre-orders.

Switch 2 Exact Pre-Order Times for Best Buy, Target, And Walmart (Midnight Releases)

The following U.S. stores will have the Switch 2 available for pre-order starting at 12 AM ET on April 24th:

Best Buy

Target

Walmart

For those not in the Eastern Time Zone, here is a breakdown of the exact Switch 2 release time for those midnight releases in every U.S. time zone:

Hawaii Time: 6 PM (April 23rd)

6 PM (April 23rd) Alaska Time: 8 PM (April 23rd)

8 PM (April 23rd) Pacific Time: 9 PM (April 23rd)

9 PM (April 23rd) Mountain Time: 10 PM (April 23rd)

10 PM (April 23rd) Central Time: 11 PM (April 23rd)

If you’re looking for the earliest possible pre-order time for the Switch 2, these retailers will likely be your best bet with their midnight online option.

Switch 2 Exact Pre-Order Times for GameStop (Non Midnight Release)

A Nintendo Switch 2 Showing the GameStop Logo

The outlier here is GameStop, which will open up online pre-orders for the Switch 2 at 11 AM ET on April 24th. Here’s how that breaks down by time zone:

Hawaii Time: 5 AM

5 AM Alaska Time: 7 AM

7 AM Pacific Time: 8 AM

8 AM Mountain Time: 9 AM

9 AM Central Time: 10 AM

In-person Switch 2 pre-orders at GameStop will start at store opening times. This means you should check when your local GameStop opens to see when you can pre-order the Switch 2 at a physical store location. In some cases, this may be earlier than the 11 AM ET pre-order time for online orders.

As previously noted, the Nintendo store online pre-orders will be a bit later than the April 24th date, and by invitation only. For the full details about Switch 2 pre-orders at each location, including which items they’ll have on offer, see our Switch 2 pre-order guide. Best of luck getting a hold of your Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24th, gamers!