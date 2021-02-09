Genshin Impact Adds New Feature, But Not for Everyone

✖

Genshin Impact has added a new feature, but not every player of the mobile, PC, PS4, and PS5 action-RPG can enjoy it. Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games in the world, but it's particularly popular in China. Further, and more importantly, the game's beta servers are Chinese, which means Chinese players of the game routinely preview and play new content before it's released elsewhere.

That said, Chinese players, or more specifically Chinese mobile players, now have access to a new map function that allows them to fast swap to the interactive world map via a third-party app. Right now, not only is this feature limited to players in China, but mobile players in China.

The feature isn't a game-changer, but it does help players find material and routes quicker, and right now, there's no word of the feature coming west, and it may never come to west considering how much less popular the mobile version is in the west. That said, below, you can check out the feature for yourself, courtesy of Twitter user Zeniet:

Chinese mobile players now have access to a new map function where you can fast swap to the interactive world map using a third-party app. Helping you find materials and routes quicker. *No signs of being released in overseas as of now* pic.twitter.com/8kQTcKuUts — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) February 8, 2021

At the moment of publishing, developer miHoYo hasn't said much about this feature or if there are any plans to expand upon it or bring it to other regions. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Genshin Impact is available, for free, via the PS4, PC, and mobile devices. It's also playable on PS5, but only via backward compatibility. That said, a proper PS5 version is in the works alongside a Nintendo Switch port.

