God of War Art Director Reveals His Incredible Take on Joker

God of War's art director Raf Grassetti isn't just one of the most talented artists in the video game industry, but one of the best when it comes to comics and collectibles as well. If you follow Grassetti on Instagram or Twitter, you'll know he's built quite the following for his work and for his takes on various other IP, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sonic the Hedgehog, Spider-Man, Star Fox, and Batman.

Taking to Instagram, Grassetti revealed his latest work, which is being made in collaboration with DC Comics and Scorpion Comics, and has blessed the internet with one of the greatest takes we've seen on Joker in a long time.

According to the new Instagram post, Grassetti helped the aforementioned two parties create a new cover for a new DC Comics series. Below, you can check out the cover for yourself:

As any Batman fan will know, it's not easy to provide a unique and compelling take on Joker. Not only has the character been done so many times at this point, but the villain is so iconic that it makes reinterpretations a tricky endeavor. There's a reason many recent Jokers haven't passed the quality test with many fans.

That said, Grasetti's work is already earning heaps of praise, including from David Jaffe, the creator of God War.

Unfortunately, if you're looking for an update on Grassetti's work on the new God of War game, there's no such update. However, right now, the game is still slated for a 2021 release. If this holds, we should be hearing more about, and seeing more of, the game soon.

