Popular Nintendo 3DS Series Reportedly Being Revived on Switch and PS4

A popular Nintendo 3DS series is reportedly being revived on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, PS4, and PC. Like it often does, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has leaked a bunch of games, including a pair of ports for a pair of great Nintendo 3DS games. According to the rating board out of Taiwan, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles -- consisting of The Great Ace Attorney and The Great Ace Attorney 2 -- are coming to the aforementioned platforms. And right now, these are the only platforms that have been rated. There's no mention of PS5 or any Xbox console.

Unfortunately, this is all the rating board reveals. There's no mention of a release date, however, typically, though not always, when a game is rated for release, it's close to release, or at least this is the case when the ESRB or PEGI. Taiwan is known to rate games way ahead of not just their release, but their announcement.

In short, while it's possible that these ratings mean Capcom will have an official announcement soon, this assumption is far from a slam dunk. In fact, because nothing here is official and from the mouth of Capcom PR, it's wise to take it all with a grain of salt. That said, if any of this sounds familiar, it's because last year's massive Capcom leak -- which is slowly but surely coming true -- included word of these two ports.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on any of this, and it's unlikely it will. Like many in the industry, Capcom maintains a fairly strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks, especially of the rating board variety. If it does provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, Gematsu.