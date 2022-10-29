God of War Ragnarok Producer Speaks Out on New Round of Spoilers

God of War Ragnarok has apparently been hit with yet another instance of spoilers due to early copies of the game being distributed by retailers, and the game's producer, Cory Barlog, is none too happy about the development. The game developer known for directing 2018's God of War spoke out on the situation this week while calling the latest development "so disappointing" alongside an apology directed at those who now have the difficult task of dodging more God of War Ragnarok spoilers.

Barlog's latest tweets about the spoiler situation opened with the producer saying he now understood the benefit of having an installer on a physical disc rather than the full game. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 wasn't specifically named, Barlog's comments appear to be made in reference to the fact that the physical version of Modern Warfare 2 actually just consisted of a download disc rather than the full game.

If that were the case with God of War Ragnarok, the issue of copies being sold early would've likely been avoided. Barlog's second tweet better explained the situation by saying that there was a retailer out there that'd sold the game (for however long) two weeks ahead of its release.

a retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release.



just so disappointing. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

A quick look at some communities where these sorts of situations would be discussed (which we won't be linking to given the spoiler-y nature of the discussions) shows evidence of someone getting an early copy of the game from a major retailer. That's naturally a situation where someone could easily share spoilers based on their time spent with the game, and according to those same conversations about the topic, that's exactly what's happened now.

Barlog, who's commented on leaks in the past with similar responses to these, closed out his thread by saying "sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh," and that this wasn't how Sony Santa Monica wanted things to go ahead of launch.

For those who are trying to go into the game fresh, it's best to be even more cautious of spoilers now.