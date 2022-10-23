New God of War Series Was Nearly a Trilogy

Although God of War Ragnarok is going to bring about the end of the franchise's story within the Norse pantheon, it turns out that developer Santa Monica Studio also made this new setting for the series a trilogy. When the God of War series was brought back in 2018, many fans naturally expected that Santa Monica Studio would create three new mainline installments set in the Norse world, much like was done with the Greek entries in the franchise. And while this isn't something that will be happening, those at Santa Monica have now explained that a trilogy was at one point on the table.

In a new video shared by PlayStation recently, some developers behind God of War Ragnarok talked more about the process of bringing the game to life. During the early portions of the project, those within Santa Monica Studio debated with one another about whether or not the Norse saga should be comprised of two or three games in total. Rather than make this rebooted version of the series a trilogy, God of War director Cory Barlog was one of the main voices that suggested Ragnarok be the conclusion of the saga.

"Whether the Norse saga was going to be a trilogy or just two games was something we debated a lot," explained God of War Ragnarok writer Rich Gaubery. "There were obviously pros and cons for either approach. So, we waited for [Santa Monica creative director] Cory Barlog to weigh in, and he did. And he said, 'Let's do it in two.'"

Despite being only two games, those at Santa Monica Studio have said that God of War Ragnarok is a much larger game than originally envisioned. As such, it contains a number of "epic" story moments and answers plenty of questions that were invoked in God of War. So even though this series will technically be shorter in length, it doesn't sound like Santa Monica Studio has necessarily cut corners with the narrative that it's looking to tell.

God of War Ragnarok is finally set to launch in the coming month on November 9th and will be playable on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll have a review of the game to share with you in due time.

[H/T VGC]